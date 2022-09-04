A new fiscal year is just around the corner for many taxpayer funded entities, and El Pasoans are in for a higher bill.
There are 38 taxing entities across El Paso County, including school districts, cities, water districts, management districts and more.
For an El Pasoan living in the center of the city, there are five main taxing entities: El Paso Independent School District; El Paso County; the city of El Paso; El Paso Community College; and the El Paso County Hospital District.
Each taxing entity adopts its budget and tax rates around this time of year. The fiscal year began Sept. 1.
Some organizations, like the city, have said they are lowering their tax rate, but El Pasoans will pay more in the coming year because of the skyrocketing valuations of homes. According to the county, the average taxable home value in El Paso rose by 12%.
Others taxing entities are adopting “no new revenue” rates, which means they will collect the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year.
EPISD receives the largest share of a homeowner’s tax dollar, at about 43% in 2022. The city received 23%, the county 15%, the hospital district 8.26% and EPCC 4.31%, according to a county graphic.
Here’s the breakdown of each tax rate from the five taxing entities that El Pasoans fund.
EPISD
The El Paso Independent School District approved lowering its tax rate from $1.3542 per $100 of property valuation to $1.3137 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. That means the effective tax rate, which compensates for the rise in property valuations, will increase by nearly 8%.
According to a June EPISD budget presentation, the city’s largest school district is slated to collect $194,519,873 in property tax revenue, or about $4.3 million more than the previous fiscal year.
The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $616.7 million. Trustees approved the budget in June.
The budget includes a 7% pay raise for teachers, bringing the salary of an EPISD teacher with zero years of experience to $56,975.
El Paso County Hospital District
In August, El Paso County commissioners approved lowering the tax rate for the county’s hospital district, from $0.258145 last fiscal year to $0.235153 per $100 of property valuation, which is the “no new revenue” tax rate.
In a news release, Commissioner David Stout said part of the tax rate revenue would go toward raising the minimum wage at the county’s hospital to $14 per hour.
“This is important not only for those who make the minimum wage, but as the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats, and increases at the bottom of+ the wage scale will ripple through the organization and help other workers,” Stout said in a news release.
The 2023 revenue budget for the El Paso County Hospital District, which includes University Medical Center, is $1.2 billion.
That budget includes revenue from property taxes, patient services, Medicaid and more.
El Paso County
El Paso County Commissioners Court last week approved a “no new revenue” tax rate. The county’s tax rate was lowered from $0.470181 to $0.426289 per $100 of property valuation, or by about 9.3%.
In a news release, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the state of the economy is being felt in El Paso.
“Despite cost increases and supply shortages, the County remains focused on its strategic priorities and will continue to protect both its and the community’s long-term financial stability,” Samaniego said in a news release.
The county’s $532.8 million budget will be adopted on Sept. 12.
City of El Paso
Last month City Council approved lowering the tax rate from $0.907301 to $0.862398 per $100 of property valuation. But because property valuations jumped this year, the city’s portion of the tax bill on the average home would increase by 6.1%.
The city will collect about $19.6 million more in property taxes over the last fiscal year. This includes property tax revenue allocated for the city’s maintenance and operations, as well as debt service.
Last week, City Council approved the $504.8 million general fund budget in August, with reps. Isabel Salcido and Claudia Rodriguez voting against the approval.
El Paso Community College
The EPCC board approved the $158 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year at the end of August.
Like the county, the EPCC board also approved a “no new revenue” tax rate, lowering it from $0.134760 in fiscal year 2022 to $0.122611 in 2023.
According to the EPCC board’s agenda, last fiscal year’s rate generated about $67 million in property tax revenue for the community college.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
