It’s lights, camera and action for Las Cruces as construction starts on a $75 million movie studio.
The studio will be developed over six years by 828 Productions, a California-based company that is moving its headquarters to Las Cruces. It will support at least 100 full-time, year-round jobs.
“It’s an incredible rush seeing our town show up on the big screen and be celebrated for our uniqueness and our beauty,” said New Mexico state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, who is also the Film Las Cruces board president. “More than that, it’s about the opportunities for people to work here in this field and achieve their dreams in this community, without having to move out of town.”
The 300,000-square-foot studio and a 20-acre backlot will be located on the 900 block of West Amador Avenue. The property includes the old seed barn on the Brewer Oil Company fill site.
“Right now, it is almost a billion-dollar industry in the state,” Steinborn said of the film industry in New Mexico.
The generous incentives New Mexico offers production companies have helped the state become one of the top film production markets in the country, Steinborn said.
The state created one of the first film incentive programs in 2002.
“New Mexico gives productions up to a 35% rebate on the cost of filming in the state,” Steinborn said. “We also created a special film incentive for film productions outside of the main film corridor in Albuquerque and Santa Fe that has an extra 5% rebate for filming in Las Cruces, which proved to be really effective.”
Some of the critically acclaimed movies and television shows shot in New Mexico include “Breaking Bad,” “No Country for Old Men” and “The Avengers.”
Xzavier Estrada, 18, is a filmmaker from Las Cruces. He said he is excited to have this new studio under development in his hometown.
“Now that we have a proper movie studio, it’s really exciting for all these opportunities that are coming to New Mexico,” Estrada said. “A lot of people think they have to go to Los Angeles or go across the country to get in the industry. But now people don’t really have to pack up and leave; they can just stay where they’re at and grow their careers.”
Estrada is directing a feature film shot in Las Cruces, Radium and other locations in Doña Ana County.
“I’m hoping to get my career started with film,” he said. “I’m going to take whatever comes my way, whether it’s directing, being on set or just a little bit of everything.”
New Mexico wants to continue having homegrown talent stay in the state to perform and produce their art, Steinborn said.
“The arts play an important role in creating a dynamic economy, and keeping some of those best and brightest young creatives in your community just creates a more dynamic community,” he said.
El Paso Inc. reached out to 828 Productions for a comment but did not get a response.
For more information, visit FilmLasCruces.com.
