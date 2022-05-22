As El Paso Independent School District’s surplus property list grows, there’s no long-term plan for how to handle deteriorating properties that no longer have an educational purpose.
EPISD trustees last week unanimously approved adding seven schools to the surplus properties list. The list is made up of shuttered schools, parts of existing campuses, old custodial houses and undeveloped land.
The Bassett, Bonham, Clardy, Crosby, Fannin, Morehead and Mitzi Bond campuses were added to the list. The campuses were closed as part of the 2016 bond program that funded new combined schools.
The district is also looking to establish a school repurposing advisory committee, which would advise the board on how to proceed with the closed campuses.
“A big part of that is to look to create a surplus property management plan so that we have codified information in the handbook about how we’re going to handle what we currently have on the books, and how we’d handle it in the future,” said EPISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.
At Tuesday’s meeting, trustees discussed the challenges that might come with certain properties and outlined community outreach efforts slated for early in the coming school year.
Alan Weirnicki, chief quality officer for EPISD, made a presentation to the board about the surplus properties and what the next steps could be, including the possible sale, exchange or lease of the properties.
In addition to the properties added to the surplus list last week, EPISD owns six custodial houses, which were declared surplus in 2016. The list also includes former special education assessment offices, several school campuses and undeveloped land parcels in the Montecillo community and Northeast El Paso.
Some surplus properties owned by EPISD have had that status since 2010, Weirnicki said.
The surplus properties are color-coded based on their sale potential: red for difficult and green for good. Wiernicki said there’s been a large amount of interest in several properties, including the Oran Roberts Elementary campus on Thorn, which is near commercial activity along Interstate 10.
Weirnicki said the district has not received a lot of interest in the 14-acre Montecillo parcel and said it has significant drainage issues. It was originally supposed to be grounds for a middle school, but the property was declared surplus in 2017.
The largest piece of property on the surplus list is the 45-acre undeveloped land parcel in Northeast El Paso.
Trustees discussed the possibility of dividing the parcel into smaller units. Weirnicki said plans for at least part of the property include constructing a simple warehouse space to house desks and other materials from shuttered campuses.
While the properties have been declared surplus, it doesn’t mean that EPISD will immediately sell or dispose of anything. Money from the sale of surplus properties goes into the district’s general fund.
EPISD board Rep. Israel Irrobali said new developments like Campo Del Sol in the Northeast might need more school space near properties EPISD already has.
“As we look at putting all these for sale, there are very few elementary schools we can expand upon if we need to, especially as we look towards the future,” Irrobali said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.