The road to Steve and Nancy Fox’s $25 million gift for a cancer center started more than 20 years ago. But only in the last few months did everything start falling into place.
On Tuesday, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso announced a $25 million gift from the Fox family, which will go toward recruiting the team needed to staff a top-quality comprehensive cancer center.
“We started that because of my personal experience of working with hundreds of cancer patients. Nothing is more important to me,” Fox told El Paso Inc. “Let’s build our own cancer center. Texas Tech is a world-class institution. The leadership is 100% on board. All the pieces came together.”
About 22 years ago, Fox was diagnosed with stage IV head and neck cancer. He traveled extensively to Houston to receive treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center, something many cancer patients in El Paso might face. And for many El Pasoans, the cost is unfeasible.
“Even though I was able to go, it was very hard being sick and being out of town – to live in a community you’re not familiar with, find a hotel room, be alone and be away from your family,” Fox said. “We need to be able to provide that level of care locally. Whether you’re affluent or not, you’re better at home.”
The idea for a cancer center in El Paso started as early as 2001. That year, Fox said, he, Myrna Deckert and other community leaders put together an event to get MD Anderson to take a look at El Paso. Deckert, who died in 2020, was chief executive of the YWCA in El Paso and then the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.
“The challenge is that MD Anderson is an institution, and every state, all major cities, all major countries are doing the same thing,” Fox said. “They are overwhelmed with requests, and don’t have the ability to do that.”
Then, a few years ago, a group of community leaders brought in a consultant to help figure out a way to bring a higher level of cancer care to El Paso. The group began meeting with University Medical Center of El Paso CEO Jacob Cintron and Dr. Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. It brought in more civic leaders and started having a dialogue with El Paso’s legislative delegation.
About a year and a half ago, Fox began meeting with Lange and Andrea Tawney, vice president for advancement at TTUHSC El Paso.
In October of last year, a petition blocked UMC from issuing about $345 million in non-voter-approved debt, which would have included $78.9 million for the cancer center.
Then in May, the Texas legislature approved $65 million for the El Paso comprehensive cancer center.
“It’s a partnership between UMC and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center,” Lange said. “Rep. Mary Gonzalez, through the legislature, that’s what started that.”
Lange said UMC will work with Texas Tech to identify prevalent types of cancer in the area, and that the hospital is also working with a consultant hired to determine what else is needed for high-quality cancer care.
Receiving a National Cancer Institute designation will take a while, Lange said. The nearest NCI-designated center is in San Antonio.
He said that there will also be opportunities for community involvement with the cancer center.
“We anticipate having the community involved at the point where it’s ready, to help provide input and advice on the ancillary things as well,” Lange said.
Tawney said about five years ago, when she first started at Texas Tech, she reached out to Fox but the timing wasn’t quite there yet.
Over the years, Fox and his family became more involved with Texas Tech, including dealership fundraisers. Tawney said Texas Tech kept everyone updated on what was going on at the health sciences center, and began giving tours to the Fox family.
“You have to meet donors where they’re at, at that point in time,” Tawney said. “When they’re ready, or when they see the transformation your organization is impacting, they’ll want to reach out to you.”
The Fox family's gift has already set off a flurry of interest in donating to the university, she said. and even small donations make a big difference.
They can go toward transportation and groceries for patients receiving care, recruitment and incentive packages and specialized treatment for clinical trial research.
“It can be hard for us to find someone whose life wasn’t impacted by cancer,” Tawney said. “This connects with everyone. We’ve had several calls about wanting to contribute. This gift in particular, because of its purpose, has sparked other giving.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
