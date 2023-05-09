For weeks, the campaigns for and against Proposition K seemed to consume El Paso. Never-ending TV and radio ads, flyer after flyer, text messages and more.
But after a sunny, pleasant Election Day, Prop K has all but disappeared from the local consciousness, as more pressing issues wait in the wings.
When it was all over, the successful campaign to kill Prop K, also known as the climate charter, cost more than $1 million – $1,048,680.25, specifically. That works out to $25.77 per vote against.
Prop K, the most controversial of 11 propositions on the May 6 ballot, would have amended the city’s main governing document to include a 2,500-word climate charter. It faced stiff opposition from business and industry groups.
According to the latest campaign spending reports filed with the El Paso City Clerk’s office, the most money was spent by a Houston-based group called Consumer Energy Alliance. A total of $548,245 was expended, with almost half of that going for local TV and radio ads.
The alliance is a national trade association with a broad membership that ranges from major oil companies to chambers of commerce to small trucking companies.
The second largest campaign against Prop K was mounted by the El Paso Chamber. It created a political action committee called El Pasoans for Prosperity that produced TV ads and sent out texts and mailers calling Prop K “the worst idea ever.” The PAC spent $486,373.
The Libre Initiative, working with Americans for Prosperity based in Arlington, Virginia, spent $14,060, mostly displaying its anti-Prop K message on a billboard truck.
According to the unofficial final results released by the El Paso County Elections Department, about 12% of El Paso County’s 455,223 registered voters cast ballots in the city charter election.
Of the 49,870 votes cast, 40,680 – or 81.5% – went against Prop K. There were 9,190, or 18%, votes in favor.
Pro-Prop K spending
It’s difficult to put a figure on how much it cost the pro-Prop K forces to bring out those “yes” votes, since the group financing the campaign has not reported its total spending.
Sunrise El Paso was the public face of the pro-Prop K battle, but it was financed by an Austin political action committee called Ground Game Texas. In its first and only campaign finance report, the PAC said it had spent $18,756 for consulting, printing and travel expenses.
