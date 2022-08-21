The Center at Zaragoza, a $22 million rehab and skilled nursing facility, hosted a grand opening fiesta Tuesday at 12660 Pebble Hills in Far East El Paso.
“El Paso is a vastly under-served market in health care,” said Monty Murdock, one of the founders of the facility, which is now locally owned. “For two years, we met with providers and physician groups to determine what services were needed in the community.”
The center provides short-term care for patients recovering from illness or injury who need physical rehabilitation or complex nursing care, everything from wounds and recovery from amputation, to Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis.
Murdock said the facility follows a hospitality model with 80 private, hotel-like suites, each with an ADA-accessible bathroom. He said the center is proud of its high-quality meals, prepared by a staff chef and culinary team.
About 90 full-time employees, including nurses, therapists and support staff, work at the center. Murdock said that would increase to more than 150 once it is fully occupied, with an average wage of $27 per hour plus benefits.
Colorado investor George Lowen, who grew up in El Paso, said the project was warmly welcomed by the city and the county. Tax incentives are now under discussion, and the Star on the Mountain was lit in the facility’s honor on Tuesday night.
Since 2005, Murdock and his partners have opened 17 rehab centers across Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Kansas and Delaware. El Paso-based Jordan Foster Construction built the Center at Zaragoza. It is managed by Veritas Management Group LLC of Colorado.
The rehab center was designed in a modern style with clean lines and large windows. “We are excited to show off this beautiful new building and all its capabilities to the people of El Paso,” said executive director Kenny Welch.
