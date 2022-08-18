Center at Zaragoza ribbon cutting

Executive director Kenny Welch and investor George Lowen cut a ribbon at the opening of the Center at Zaragoza.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

The Center at Zaragoza, a $22 million rehab and skilled nursing facility, hosted a grand opening fiesta Tuesday at 12660 Pebble Hills in Far East El Paso.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.