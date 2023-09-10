El Paso, known for its scorching heat and dry land, is experiencing a wet, sparkling and suds-filled revolution.
From local small-business operations to high-tech, automated facilities run by national chains, there are now more than 210 car washes in El Paso, according to data provided to El Paso Inc. by Smartscrapers, a data services firm.
The number of car washes across the Sun City continues to grow – a trend that hasn’t gone unnoticed by El Paso drivers.
Marina Monsisvais, an avid car wash fan, said she loves going through the express tunnel at the Mister Car Wash near Cielo Vista Mall or Sylvan Park. She enjoys listening to music inside her red Fiat 500 as the water and soap splash on the windshield.
“In my family, the carwash has always been like a rite of passage,” said Monsisvais, CEO of Barracuda PR. “I like the experience of going to a car wash because it’s nostalgic and brings me back to when I was a little girl.”
Her father was obsessed with cleaning his car, she said. They would have family outings to the car wash, and she received car wash gift cards on birthdays.
Among the new car washes opening in El Paso, are two Mister Car Wash locations, one on Joe Battle Boulevard and another in Horizon City, and two Tommy’s Express Car Wash locations, one on Montana Avenue and another on North Zaragoza Road.
Mel Ulrich, president of the Southwest Car Wash Association, said what has made the car wash market so lucrative is the high return on investment.
“In big cities, you’ve got 30,000 to 40,000 cars passing by ready to get their cars cleaned,” said Ulrich, who owns a car wash business in Weatherford, Texas. “Businesses also now have subscriptions and memberships that help them through weather ups and downs, like winter. That revenue just keeps rolling in no matter what.”
Ulrich, who has 16 years of experience in the car wash business, said the industry’s growing success is not surprising as larger corporations step into the industry.
“It’s exciting for the industry, especially on the manufacturing side,” Ulrich said. “Whereas this business used to be for family-owned establishments, it’s now dealing with big money.”
Ulrich said the rise of express car washes has been felt everywhere.
“More people seem to be busier and most want to get to a car wash and get out quickly,” said Lamar Skarda, owner of L&J Car Washes.
Skarda has been in the car wash business for about 40 years. His company operates Kwik Car Washes in El Paso.
The car wash industry, Skarda said, is divided into three models: self-service, automatic and express.
“Most people that come to a self-service car wash, over an automated car wash, go because they like to work on their own cars,” Skarda said, adding that Kwik Car Washes are self-service.
The model growing the fastest is the express car wash – where the car rides on a conveyor belt through a tunnel. They include Mister Car Wash and Tommy’s Express Car Wash.
Mister Car Wash is one of the companies that have the most locations in El Paso, with more than 20 locations. The company also has more than 400 car washes across the United States, according to its website. It did not respond to a request for an interview.
“At first these express washers were mainly in the bigger cities, and now they’re coming not only to the suburbs, but they’re attempting to build these multimillion-dollar facilities in small towns,” Ulrich said. “I think it’s a very smart business move for convenience, but saturation is also a thing.”
The growth of the national chains has raised concerns that large, out-of-town companies might crowd out smaller, local businesses. Ulrich said many local business owners at the association have been bought out.
“We’ve lost a lot of membership, and that has been a little concerning for us,” Ulrich said. “We had this private equity firm that bought a group of car washes that had been a member for 20 years.”
But he added that he does not see local car washes going away anytime soon.
“It’s been a really good industry for those of us that haven’t sold and that are remaining,” Ulrich said. “This is also only positive for the community. There is a car wash literally next to you now if you need to clean your car.”
After selling six of his eight Kwik Car Washes, Skarda said he plans to continue to operate the remaining locations until his eventual retirement. And he has no doubt that his business will stay strong, along with the business of other local car washes.
“It’s about running a good car wash, keeping it clean and the equipment running well,” Skarda said. “Express, automatic or self-service car washes are all quick ways to get your car clean. It just depends on which type you prefer to use.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
