The Hospitals of Providence unveiled the $20 million expansion of its East Campus.
On Wednesday, executives, staff and community leaders gathered at the Far East hospital to celebrate the completion of the project, which includes a 30-bed telemetry unit, third catheterization lab, and a private area and triage rooms for obstetrics emergency services. It also adds six beds to the neonatal intensive care unit and an operating room to expand obstetric care.
The Hospitals of Providence is El Paso’s largest health system and is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, which has invested nearly $2 billion in the El Paso market since 2000.
