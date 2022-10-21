Early voting begins Monday for the Nov. 8 election, and there are many local races on the ballot.
El Paso voters will decide who represents them on City Council in districts 1, 5, 6 and 8. There is a race to fill three seats on the Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees. And the city is asking voters to approve $237 million to improve streets, $20 million for parks and recreation facilities, and $5 million to support its climate action plan.
For more information, including voting sites and sample ballots, visit EPCountyVotes.com.
The candidates come from many professional backgrounds, and El Paso Inc. reached out to the City Council and Canutillo ISD board candidates to ask them for the information you would typically find on a resume.
Below is a summary of the information provided by each candidate in alphabetical order, edited for length.
With Freddy Avalos dropping out of the District 1 race, El Paso Inc. sent requests to 29 candidates last week, and 20 responded.
City Council
District 1
Westside
Deliris “DMB” Montanez Berrios
Deliris Montanez Berrios, 53, is a retired Army field officer.
She has experience in law enforcement, including as a detention officer, deputy sheriff, police officer and federal agent with Customs and Border Protection.
Berrios attended the University of Puerto Rico in Cayey, where she earned a bachelor’s degree with concentration in accounting. She also achieved a master of arts with concentration in management at Webster University in Fort Bliss.
Having voluntarily served as a joint multinational field grade officer logistician with numerous North Atlantic Treaty Organization forces, Berrios established diplomatic relations in the Borderland and in Central America as she can speak, read and write fluent Spanish.
Berrios has also officially testified in congressional hearings. She has made city and county public comments both in El Paso, the City of Sunland Park and at the White House on behalf of her constituents.
“I am the strongest voice where and when it counts the most for our constituents at the round table not only locally, but at the state, and federal levels of our government,” Berrios said.
During her time in the U.S. Army, she was a junior officer during Operation Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. She was also awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during the operations.
She was also a casualty assistant officer and morale, welfare and recreation officer for all deployed, redeployed and mobilized service members in Fort Bliss.
In 2015, Berrios was handpicked to be the director of logistics for the Logistics Directorate while serving with Japanese Forces. A year later, she would be awarded a Defense Meritorious Service Medal.
Berrios would be promoted to Colonel List in the U.S. Army Reserves in 2017.
Berrios has volunteered with nonprofit and public service organizations, including the National Alliance of Mental Illness, El Paso Downtown Lions Club, Zaragoza Rotary Club, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and 82nd Airborne Benavidez Chapter.
She actively participates and advocates for the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Veterans at Breakfast, Save Our Service Members, Dignity at Work, Never Alone Advocacy and Protect our Service Members.
Berrios is also the founder and president of Dance for Dreams since 2012, which is a public charity registered in the state of Texas for the benefit of the youth.
“I have spent my entire career as a public servant not just for our local community, but our nation in the mainland and overseas,” Berrios said. “My courageous and relentless commitment and dedication to our Sun City can’t be matched nor surpassed by any other candidate.”
Lauren Ferris
Lauren Ferris graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso in 2008. She majored in political science and minored in criminal justice. Ferris has a doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Ferris also went to the William H. Bowen School of Law in 2011.
Since her first job as a waitress at Como’s Italian Restaurant, Ferris has worked for the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, as a social security disability lawyer for Wayne Wright in El Paso and as an assistant city attorney for the city of El Paso.
She has experience working in city planning, economic development, parks and recreation, Sun Metro, quality of life departments, community and human development and environmental services.
After Ferris opened her law firm, she was appointed as a municipal court judge.
After her term ended, Ferris became a trained mediator in the state. She works as a volunteer mediator with the El Paso County Dispute Resolution Center.
While attending UTEP, Ferris made the Dean’s List multiple times and was accepted in numerous honor societies. She earned the Distinguished Dean’s Certificate of Public Service for more than 300 hours of community service during her time at law school.
Ferris also earned a position as a member of the Texas Bar College, an honorary group that invites attorneys to join that exceeded the required legal education and ethical standard requirements.
In volunteering, Ferris has served meals to El Paso senior citizens.
“Starting at the age of about 5 years old, I have been dedicated to public service,” Ferris said. “My grandparents immigrated from Lebanon, and it was instilled in us to always give back and help those in need.”
At a young age, Ferris would help her grandmother in events with the ladies’ society at her church including Feast in the Middle East and the annual Senior Citizens Dinner.
She now serves as the vice president of her local church’s ladies’ society.
When she grew older, she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher for her church. She also partnered with the Catholic Diocese and taught U.S. Citizenship classes.
Other organizations she was involved with include the Bowen Immigration Rapid Response team, Habitat for Humanity and the Arkansas Association of Women Lawyers.
Ferris is an active board member of the El Paso Young Lawyers Association, where they gathered donations and toys for Christmas with her brother, Christopher Ferris, dressing as Santa for the children in the hospital.
“I am tired of big money or political influencers leading our city while most of El Pasoans’ financial burdens increase,” she said. “I am the only candidate with relevant city experience that I believe is beneficial to holding this position and I am not afraid to question decisions, in addition to looking for the best interests of our community as a whole.”
Dave Jones
Dave Jones, 61, retired from the U.S. Army in 2010 as a major.
Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Jones graduated high school at the age of 16 and attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. He enlisted in the Army at 17 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant at 19.
Jones’ first assignment after graduating from the university was as an air defense artillery officer at Fort Bliss in 1981.
Since retiring, Jones has conducted police etiquette seminars with El Paso Sheriff Richard Wiles. He also collaborated with U.S. Rep Veronica Escobar on the veteran's roundtable and has met with local leaders of veterans service organizations to help ensure the voices of El Paso veterans are heard.
Jones has worked with the William Beaumont Army Medical Center commander to reduce veteran waiting times at their pharmacy from three hours to five minutes. He also worked with the commander to increase the number of chairs at the Freedom Crossing PX Pharmacy from 6 to 150.
With serving on the Mexican American Cultural Arts Center, Jones has been on the oversight committee for the past four years.
He also volunteered at the Schafer Halfway for incarcerated youth who are transitioning to the outside.
For his volunteering, Jones has received the community service award from El Paso Links Inc. and the award for community advocacy from the Black El Paso Democrats.
He is currently chair of El Paso precinct 14.
“My mission has been to educate our constituents on the efforts of our elected and appointed officials to enhance our community,” Jones said. “I didn’t just pop up to run for this office. I have been extremely involved in the Westside community.”
Brian Kennedy
Brian Kennedy, 66, came to El Paso through military intelligence as a specialized interpreter and interrogator in Slavic languages. He started out as a DJ with the Rio Trio and later worked as the CEO of the El Paso Sports Commission.
Kennedy spearheaded a private-public partnership that manages and operates the El Paso Coliseum.
He has a multidisciplinary bachelor degree in accounting, business and border studies from UTEP. In 2018, Kennedy opened his own law practice after earning his law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
Certified for international negotiation and arbitration by the Texas Association of Mediators, Kennedy was first place for the United States in the 2017 international competition in Oslo, Norway.
He is a 2022 El Paso Sports Hall of Fame inductee for his contributions to sports tourism. Kennedy is also recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of El Paso, making contributions of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.
Kennedy has served on including the Sun Bowl Committee, the Rotary Club, Big Brother Big Sisters, the City’s Historic Preservation Committee, the City Veteran’s Committee and the FBI Academy.
He volunteered as part of the COVID response team for the El Paso Coliseum that designed the process that enabled the delivery of 220,000 vaccinations at the facility.
Today, Kennedy said he dedicates his pro bono time to giving legal representation to veterans.
“I possess the fiscal skills, discipline, determination and insight gained from a lifetime’s experience of appropriately and ethically managing resources to bring a heightened level of representation in the interest of the constituency of District 1,” he said.
Analisa Cordova Silverstein
Analisa Cordova Silverstein is a tech project manager at Hello Amigo, a creative communications agency.
Silverstein graduated from Loretto Academy and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UTEP in 2008.
Before Hello Amigo, Silverstein’s positions include advancement director at Loretto Academy, special events director at the El Paso Zoological Society and chief of staff of the office of state Sen. Eliot Shapleigh.
In her time at the office of Shapleigh, Silverstein was also director of special projects. She has worked with the El Paso Marathon Foundation, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the United Way of El Paso and UTEP.
Her accomplishments include becoming UTEP student government vice president of external affairs, University of Austin system board of regent student board delegate and introducing Hilary Clinton at UTEP in 2008.
Silverstein has also done volunteer work with Progress321, International Bridge Commission, UTEP Alumni Association and the UTEP Miner Fan Council.
She continues to volunteer with Loretto Academy, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, ZTA Gamma Alumnae 2003, Women’s Fund of El Paso, St. Patrick’s Cathedral Altar Society, Junior League of El Paso, Inc. and the El Paso Conference for Women.
“In these roles, I built my core values of accountability, fiscal responsibility and accessibility,” she said. “I want to serve as a representative for the constituents of District 1 who are my neighbors, friends and family. This will be my full-time job. I want to be available to residents when they need help.”
Erin Tague
Erin Tague, 36, double majored, earning bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and interdisciplinary studies. She has an MBA from UTEP and is a project management professional.
A former intelligence officer with the U.S. Army, Tague led teams with up to 45 specialized professionals in operations planning, training, data management and security and intelligence.
During her time in the military, Tague received an Army Service Ribbon, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and two Army of Commendation medals.
Tague is a Patriot Academy graduate and lifetime constitution coach.
She is also a leader of the Imperial Border Squad in Stormtrooper Ranch in El Paso. She is a member of the Rebel Legion Kessel Base in El Paso. Both groups support local charities and community events while bringing smiles to kids through wearing Star Wars cosplay.
She works as a Saas implementation project manager for Verivest, a startup company in the commercial real estate industry.
“We need principled leaders, not politicians, in office who will act within the standards of limited government, individual liberty, free enterprise and timeless truths,” Tague said. “I want to serve my community and make it one worth inheriting by future generations because our city and our children are worth fighting for.”
District 5
Far East
Richard Genera
Richard Genera, 30, has been a teller for Wells Fargo for eight years and started delivering for DoorDash in 2020.
Genera said he wants to restore trust in the government for his constituents. He hosts the El Paso Beat podcast, on which he watches every City Council work session and meeting to report on the actions taken by the council.
“I started it in 2021, producing and financing it entirely on my own to make local politics more accessible and enjoyable for El Pasoans,” he said. “On top of coverage of the biweekly meetings, I’ve interviewed council members, our congresswoman, local, state, and federal candidates for office, a number of activists and leaders and more.”
Genera is a member of El Paso Young Democrats. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 2010 and UTEP in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies.
He has also done volunteer work with Sunrise El Paso, Justicia Fronteriza and El Paso Animal Services.
Genera serves as a precinct chair in the county Democratic party.
“I look forward to continuing and expanding my volunteering efforts while in office and will continue offering coverage of City Council actions with the podcast,” he said.
Felix J. Munoz
Felix Munoz is a retired federal law enforcement officer for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Munoz graduated from Bowie High School in 1985. He attended college while overseas during his military service. While in the military, he received two medals for achievement service and other awards.
When working at the Justice Department, Munoz received supervisor of the quarter and multiple superior achievement ratings.
During his time at the department, Munoz volunteered to feed the homeless and did drives for winter jackets for the less fortunate.
In Anthony, Munoz helped in a fundraiser to feed 15 to 20 families going through hard times during the holiday season.
Munoz also participates with the Harley Owners Group, donating toys and food during the holiday season to the La Posada Home for the children.
“The only thing that has been consistent in District 5 for the last four years has been raising taxes and no end to the certificates of obligations spending,” he said. “If you’re satisfied with your current taxes and ready for higher taxes, then vote for the same representative for another four years. If not, vote for change.”
District 6
Far East and Lower Valley
Cristian Botello
Cristian Botello, 25, is a graduate of Americas High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in public administration with a concentration in public policy and management at UTEP.
At UTEP, Botello served as president of the UTEP Student Government Association, representing 25,000 students.
While at college, he was selected for the Bill Archer Fellowship, a semester-long program for students to study and work in Washington, D.C. There, he interned for the U.S. House of Representatives and Texas Senate.
Botello said he is involved in his neighborhood association and worked on a project to expand a walking trail at his nearby park.
He serves on the city of El Paso’s Public Service Board Selection Committee and also worked with the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation to promote programs focused on sparking innovation in the region.
Outside of these commitments, Botello runs an event planning business with his wife, Gabriela.
“I am passionate about El Paso and want to devote my life to improving this city,” Botello said.
Art Fierro
Art Fierro, a marketing and public relations consultant, graduated from Burges High School and then studied at EPCC and UTEP.
Fierro was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in January 2019. During the 86th Legislative Session, he served on the house committees on agriculture and livestock, elections and licensing and procedures.
Outside of the legislature, Fierro worked with several marketing firms, for-profit and nonprofit businesses. He also served as president and CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
In 2018, Fierro was awarded the Hispanos Triumfadores award for education from the local McDonald’s owner-operator group.
Fierro has volunteered with several organizations, including Hispanic Leadership Institute of El Paso, El Paso International Airport Advisory Board and the city of El Paso International Bridge Commission.
Fierro was on the South-West Texas Border Small Business Development Center and the Board of the El Paso Holocaust Museum. He was appointed by Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson to one of five small business advisory committees in Texas.
Fierro was also elected in 2017 to serve as a member of the Association of Community College Trustees’ Diversity Committee.
“It is exciting to me to become one of nine decision-makers that will build on the foundation of our city’s future while guarding the public coffers against waste and mismanagement,” he said. “It is also important to me that I help restore public trust which has eroded after the council mishandled the city manager’s contract.”
Benjamin J. Leyva
Leyva graduated from Hanks High School. He earned an associate degree from EPCC in 2008, and a multidisciplinary degree in education and criminal justice from UTEP in 2009.
Leyva has done volunteer work for the Socorro Independent School District.
A business owner, Leyva works as a chiropractic provider and was named the best chiropractor in the El Paso Times’ “Best of the Border” poll.
“I love people and I love El Paso,” Leyva said. “I want to be a part of the community and would be honored to be a servant to the citizens of El Paso.”
District 8
Westside, Downtown and South Central
Chris Canales
Growing up on the Westside of El Paso, Chris Canales attended Franklin High School where he was editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, captain of the soccer team and a student representative on the EPISD Superintendent’s Advisory Council.
At Franklin, Canales was a National Hispanic Scholar, and AP Scholar with Honors and a National Merit Finalist.
Canales earned a degree in sustainable development from Columbia University in New York City.
During his college days, Canales worked at the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation in the Natural Resources Group, where he helped digitize their processes for collecting data in the field. He also worked as a reporter and an anchor for a live news show on the local access network run by my university.
While in New York, Canales served as a fellow with a coalition of nonprofits affiliated with Democrats for Education Reform. There, he advocated for improved public education. He would later land a job in his field at a green sector consultancy based in New York City focusing on sustainability, renewable energy, green products and services, and environmental conservation.
Canales moved back to El Paso in 2017 and has been chief of staff in the District 8 office for the past five years. He is also the co-chair of the community council for the local Vitalant blood bank.
“Having worked for District 8 for five years, I’ve often directly seen the ways that the city can better serve its residents, and I believe serving as a city representative is the best way to make those changes happen,” Canales said.
Cruz Morales Jr.
Cruz Morales, 52, is a forklift driver who has been working in the warehouse industry since 1993.
Morales graduated from Bowie High school in 1988 in the top 10% of his class. He went to UTEP for one year.
Morales is a Gulf War veteran. He served in Incirlik, Turkey, until he was honorably discharged in 1992.
In El Paso, Morales headed the El Barrio Sports Club at El Barrio Park for 19 years.
Among other things, the club organizes Thanksgiving Day hot meal giveaways and Christmas toy giveaways. Morales said they give out toys to about 425 kids each year.
“I want to help the youth against the scourge of fentanyl hitting our streets in El Paso and help our older children's generation with information that they need to get services they might not know that are out there,” Morales said. “From day one my office will be on the streets of El Paso.”
Bettina Olivares
After graduating from Jefferson High School, Bettina Olivares graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s in government.
Working in public service, Olivares said volunteerism and work are intertwined. She has helped gather and deliver COVID-19 safety supplies to seniors and collect donations for veteran-supported initiatives, as well as host yearly holiday drives for the less fortunate and neighborhood cleanups.
With political experience in federal, state and city governments, Olivares is chief of staff for District 3 city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez and District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello.
She also worked for a U.S. congressman in Austin, a Texas state senator in Houston and the state capitol office for legislative sessions.
In her campaign, she was endorsed by the El Paso Associates-Firefighters 51.
Olivares currently works with two neighborhood associations, which were districted out of their district area due to redrawn maps.
“I have been working all my adult career to get to this point of experience, understanding of government and public service, that makes me best suited for this leadership role,” Olivares said. “I am running to make good policy, encourage economic development and advocate for El Paso, with all its charm and potential to be a leading city.”
Rich Wright
Rich Wright is a blogger. He graduated from UTEP in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.
Wright has been everything from a foreman for a dirt crew on heavy construction projects to a director of marketing for a tequila company. He worked at El Paso Electric, building econometric sales forecasting models. Wright has also written freelance for local publications.
Wright is the former owner of Wildhare’s Booze & Adventure, a bar that was on the lower Westside of El Paso.
Wright served on the steering committee for the Community First Coalition until declaring his candidacy for this campaign.
“City Council’s profligate ways must be curbed to protect local businesses, homeowners and people who live on fixed incomes,” he said. “Further, being a representative on City Council needs to become a respectable job again.”
We also emailed questions to Claudia Rodriguez and Isabel Salcido who are running for reelection. They did not respond.
Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees
Breanne Barnes
Breanne Barnes graduated high school in South Dearborn, Indiana, and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from UTEP. She received the Diana Natalicio Endowed Scholarship for Future Educators.
With work experience mostly in public education, Barnes has worked in Ohio and East Texas and in El Paso in the Socorro and Canutillo school districts.
Barnes was part of the Pi Lambda Theta Honors Society, National Scholars Honors Society and the Alpha Lambda Delta Honors Society.
She volunteers and has led her local church’s Rio Grind Coffee Shop.
Barnes said she would be honored to be elected to the Canutillo ISD school board and “be a voice to uphold parent’s rights for their children and help achieve full transparency for our community while maintaining the success that our district is seeing.”
Cindy Carrillo
Cindy Carrillo is the manager at Tamales Lupita.
After graduating from Canutillo High School in 2001, Carrillo attended the University of Phoenix.
She has worked at Tamales Lupita, a restaurant her parents own, and in the Rhea County Courthouse in the district clerk’s office.
“I would like to bring new and fresh ideas to our schools,” she said. “Our schools in Canutillo are moving forward and I would like to see us get even better.”
Salvador Payan
Salvador Payan is a military veteran that served in Vietnam.
Payan graduated from Canutillo High School in 1964. He attended the University of Texas at El Paso and said he did not complete college due to employment constraints.
He served in the Navy from 1963 to 1966. Upon discharge from the military, Payan was employed at the NASA White Sands Test Facility as a technician. He worked on testing materials that were used in the spacecraft at the time.
He also worked for different companies in California including the McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Manufacturing Corp. in Long Beach and the Union Oil Company in Wilmington.
When moving to Vinton, Texas and near Anthony, Payan worked 20 years at the Federal Prison System at La Tuna as a correctional officer. He retired as the factory manager with The Federal Prison Industries System.
Payan also worked in politics, including in the office of former U.S. Rep. Silvestre Reyes, as a veteran’s case manager and finished up as the congressman’s deputy chief of staff in the El Paso office.
Payan has been a member of the Village of Vinton Planning and Zoning Commission for about 10 years. He is also a member of the Canutillo ISD District Advisory Committee.
“(Students) are our future, and we must prepare them to compete successfully in this world,” he said.
Tony Reza
Tony Reza received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance, from UTEP and has an MBA.
With about 35 years of experience in school district finance, Reza is now retired. He has been an internal auditor, accountant, budget director and chief financial officer. He has worked in the El Paso, Canutillo and Socorro school districts.
Reza has also served three years as a board member for the Lone Star Investment Pool, a $14.2 billion investment pool.
In his profession, Reza has had 20 years of Superior Achievement in Finances, which is the highest rating from the Texas Education Agency via the Financial Rating System of Texas at both Canutillo ISD and Socorro ISD.
“I strongly feel that by serving on the school board at Canutillo ISD, my experience would add value to the guidance that is provided to the administration,” Reza said.
Bobby Simental
Bobby Simental is a licensed private investigator for the state of Texas.
Simental graduated from Canutillo High School in 1986 and attended UTEP for a couple of semesters.
Volunteering with Canutillo youth sports, Simental was the swim coach for the Canutillo swim team sponsored by the county pools. He also coached little league in the summer programs in Canutillo.
“I just want to make sure that we keep Canutillo moving forward for our kids and community,” he said.
We also emailed questions to Salvador Gonzalez, Jess Salgado-Ramos, Laure Searls, Andy Gomez and Lucy Borrego. They did not respond.
