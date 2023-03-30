For the first time since starting operation, Amazon gave a tour of its $250 million fulfillment center — the largest industrial building in El Paso and one of the company’s largest in the United States.
On Tuesday, Jon Kot, the general manager of the fulfillment center, led reporters around the 2.5 million-square-foot facility where orders are stored, packaged and shipped.
“We have about 26 million different items of inventory throughout the site on five different floors,” said Kot, an El Paso native.
The facility, which opened in November 2021 at Eastlake and Interstate 10, is one of 40 across the world. About 2,000 employees are employed at the facility, where they work alongside about 4,000 robots.
Kot said they process and deliver about 500,000 items daily.
The facility is categorized by Amazon as a sortable center, meaning it handles items that are 18 inches or smaller, including DVDs, toys and books.
The robots help with everything from prioritizing packages based on their delivery dates to carrying nearly 15,000 pounds of items.
“It’s allowed us to not only create more specialized jobs, but it goes back to helping us work safer for our associates and make the process faster for our customers,” Kot said.
Most of the orders processed by the facility come from the El Paso region, but they also ship to areas around the United States and even outside the country.
“Since we’re on the border, we do ship a small amount of product south of the border through a transshipment process,” Kot said.
About 85% of the employees at the center are full-time and “most of our shifts run for 10 hours daily, four days a week, during the day or night,” he said.
The minimum wage for starting employees is $15 to $16 per hour, with pay increasing every six months, Kot said. Benefits include medical and dental insurance, education benefits and 20 weeks of paid leave for new parents.
“We have a career choice program, where we can pay for college tuition after being employed with us for 90 days,” Kot said. “
While the El Paso facility is not hiring now, he said they always hire seasonal workers during the summer and holiday months.
“We have folks who started with us back in November 2021. They’re such experts at this that I now go and ask them how to do certain things more efficiently,” Kot said. “The ability to have that opportunity to grow so quickly and promote and develop your career here is one of the things that I think people can get excited about.”
