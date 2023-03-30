Amazon fullfillment center media tour 4

Jon Kot, the fulfillment center’s general manager, leads the tour Tuesday.

 Cosima Rangel

For the first time since starting operation, Amazon gave a tour of its $250 million fulfillment center — the largest industrial building in El Paso and one of the company’s largest in the United States.

Photos: Inside Amazon's cavernous fulfillment center in El Paso
Amazon fullfillment center media tour 9
Amazon fulfillment center media tour 1
Amazon fullfillment center media tour 7
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.