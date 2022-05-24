El Paso hotelier and attorney Jim Scherr has revealed plans to turn one of El Paso’s historic towers into a hotel.
On Tuesday, City Council approved a tax incentives package for the renovation of the 1 Texas Tower building into a three star, 120-room Hampton Inn & Suites hotel.
“With our Downtown revitalization, there isn’t going to be one project where the rainbow turns on and coins fall out of the sky,” city Rep. Peter Svarzbein said. “It’s a process and an evolution.”
As part of the agreement with the city, Scherr will invest at least $18 million into the renovation of the mostly vacant building with his partner, longtime project developer Elma Carreto, who previously worked with Scherr on the DoubleTree and Courtyard Marriott hotels in Downtown.
“The DoubleTree kickstarted Downtown’s revitalization,” Scherr said at a news conference Tuesday. “I have been devoted to making Downtown great again.”
Scherr turned a 17-story eyesore into the DoubleTree Hotel in 2011 and developed the 151-room Courtyard by Marriott at 610 N. Santa Fe, which opened in 2019.
The Chapter 380 economic development agreement between the city and Scherr’s Texas Tower LLC and Hotel Dulcinea LLC provides tax breaks totaling $2.2 million, including a 100% property tax rebate for 13 years, as well as a rebate of the city’s portion of the sales and use taxes for 10 years. It also includes a 10-year, 20% hotel occupancy tax rebate.
The city says the total community tax benefit over the 13-year agreement is projected to be $8.6 million.
“We are very pleased about the city’s support to rehabilitate the 1 Texas Tower that will become instrumental in enhancing our Downtown core,” Scherr said in a news release.
The ground floor of the 15-story hotel will offer retail and restaurant space and will remain home to Café Central.
Texas Tower joins a growing list of historic Downtown renovations, including the Bassett Tower, Plaza Hotel, Martin Building, Hotel Paso del Norte and Stanton House, as well as the recently announced restoration of the Kress Building. The projects, the city says, represent a roughly $225 million investment and have brought another 720 guest rooms to Downtown.
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com
