On rooftops, atop hills, in front of their TVs – really anywhere they could find a spot with a view – El Pasoans gathered 10 years ago to watch a spectacle of historical import.
Two El Paso landmarks were reduced to rubble forever altering El Paso’s skyline.
The morning of Saturday, April 13, 2013, one after the other, the 600-foot and 828-foot Asarco smokestacks fell into soft beds of earth lined with water cannons designed to minimize dust.
The next morning, in Downtown, 263 pounds of dynamite ignited, folding the 11-story building that once housed City Hall neatly upon itself. It took eight seconds.
Today, Southwest University Park stands in its place – the home of the Chihuahuas Triple-A baseball team and Locomotive FC. And the property Asarco used for a century for smelting lead, copper and other minerals from raw ore remains for sale – 458 acres bordering UTEP and Interstate 10.
