It was the 1970s when Ginger Francis, a teenager at the time, attended Loretto Academy. All her schooling had been at public school, and Francis admits it was intimidating going to a private academy for high school.
On the campus Friday, she recalled her first day of school. How the wood floors creaked and only girls roamed the halls of the old but beautiful building.
“Over a period of time, what happens at Loretto is that you have opportunities to step up, learn in different ways and be put in leadership positions where you understand how to grow,” she told El Paso Inc.
Ginger and her husband Rick Francis, executive chairman of WestStar, are now giving back to the academy that was so influential in Ginger’s life.
As Loretto Academy turns 100 this year, the Ginger G. & L. Frederick Francis Foundation donated $1 million to install an elevator in the main campus in Central El Paso. It will make it possible for the school to better accommodate people who cannot use the stairs.
“To my knowledge, this is the largest donation that Loretto has ever received,” said Nicole Cobb, president of Loretto Academy. “Which is amazing, especially as we’re celebrating our centennial anniversary – looking back, but also looking forward.”
Loretto’s history dates back to the early 1900s. Mother Praxades was the superior at St. Joseph’s school in Central El Paso when she envisioned a school for girls in the El Paso and Juárez community.
In 1921, she went against the advice of El Paso Bishop Anthony Schuler and bought 19.5 acres of land in Austin Terrace.
“The bishop told her, ‘If you succeed in building here, I’ll say that you are a special child of our Divine Lord,” Cobb said. “People always joked that this school was called Mother Praxades’ falling because people did not think it was going to be successful.”
In 1923, the main campus building was constructed, designed by El Paso architectural firm Trost & Trost in a Spanish Renaissance style. Mother Praxades asked that the academy’s wings extend with “open arms,” to welcome members from Mexico, New Mexico and El Paso with a warm embrace.
Today, Loretto Academy is an independent, private Catholic school for girls in middle and high school, and girls and boys in PK-3 through fifth grade. It has 508 students enrolled.
One of those students is Stella Alcocer, a middle-schooler who has spina bifida, a condition that affects the spine.
Cobb said Alcocer has to take the academy’s only elevator at El Convento, which is a long trek from her classes.
“We have had similar challenges in the past,” Cobb said. “Recently, it has been difficult with other students and teachers who are injured.”
The academy has hired El Paso firm In*Situ Architecture, which is designing the elevator in a way that preserves the building’s historic aesthetic. They also need to install new circuitry.
“One of the challenges that we face is that because we are in an older building, there are obvious updates that need to happen so that we can be more inclusive to students with disabilities,” Cobb said. “The elevator is a wonderful symbol because it is being built in the same style. We’re keeping true to our roots but modernizing at the same time.”
Cobb said they need an additional $300,000 to finish the project and are accepting donations. They are seeking to finish the project by summer 2024.
The main entrance of the building will be restored and renamed the Ginger Francis Grand Foyer during the 2023-24 academic year “in recognition of her commitment to ensuring Loretto Academy remains a strong educational presence in the region for the next 100 years,” according to a news release.
For Ginger, the donation is not only to give back to the academy she attended but to open the same opportunities she had to more students.
“That elevator is a much-needed component of creating a positive environment for students,” she said. “We have been longtime donors.”
The couple has supported Loretto Academy’s scholarship program.
Rick said, from an outsider’s perspective, he has seen the impact Loretto’s graduates have had on the community.
“The women leaving become outstanding leaders,” he said. “That’s inspirational for all of us, and we want to make sure that continues to succeed from one generation to the next.”
Ginger added, “And Loretto is so values-based. They help you learn strong, positive values to help you in the rest of your life and as you move in the world.”
To donate, contact Rose Lucero, Loretto Academy’s new director of strategic initiatives and advancement, at rlucero@loretto.org.
Rick and Ginger Francis gifts to various El Paso educational enterprises in El Paso is truly giving back to our city and benefits us all.
