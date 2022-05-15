More than 850 El Pasoans celebrated the Hunt School of Nursing’s 10th anniversary at Cirque de Corazón, held under a big tent May 6 at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
More than $100,000 was raised at the event, bringing the total raised for nursing scholarships over the year to more than $1.9 million. Also announced at the event was a $500,000 gift from the Houston J. and Florence A. Doswell Foundation.
The celebration, which was presented by Lone Star Title, included a performance by Dream World Cirque and speeches by Woody and Gayle Hunt.
“We see graduates inspiring their friends, their patients and children to pursue the honorable calling of patient care and new career options for those who want to give back to their community,” Gayle Hunt said.
In 2010, the Hunt Family Foundation donated $10 million to establish the nursing school. Since it opened, more than 1,000 nurses have graduated, with 90% staying in the region.
