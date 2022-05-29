In different spots across El Paso, a weird purple light is filling the night sky.
The lighting, which looks like it was pulled straight from a dystopian science fiction story, is actually the result of defective light bulbs in some of the city’s streetlights.
On the Westside, some streetlights have turned purple along Doniphan near Artcraft. In the Lower Valley, patches of Alameda are lined with a purple glow. There was at least one purple light in a residential neighborhood near Loop 375 and Fonseca Drive.
A spokesperson for the city said fewer than 200 light fixtures have been affected by the defect so far, but that the number of defective lights the city received is unknown. The affected lights turn purple over time.
Chrystal Neely, director of internal communications and change management at Acuity Brands, the manufacturer of the bulbs, said the problem was in a small percentage of the company’s American Electric Lighting fixtures “with components that have not been sold for several years.”
“It is due to a spectral shift caused by phosphor displacement seen years after initial installation. The light output is in no way harmful or unsafe,” Neely said in an email. “As always, we stand behind the quality of our products, and we have been proactively working with customers who have experienced the issue to address any concerns.”
The city said the problem was brought up by Acuity earlier this year, and that the manufacturer is financially responsible for the light replacement.
The city is in the process of replacing the fixtures. They get added to the city’s work queue as staffers identify defective lights or as they are reported by residents.
