The British rock band Alan Parson’s Project sings that “time keeps flowing like a river.” It does until man tinkers with it.
More than two decades ago, to improve efficiency and minimize confusion, both Juárez and El Paso decided to move to Mountain Standard Time, putting the region in the same time zone.
I remember the period that proceeded the change very well, and how I flubbed a couple of appointments in Juárez because I forgot that the city was in a different time zone for almost half the year. It was extremely common for meetings and dates to be set and one party or the other would forget to clarify, “Juárez time or El Paso time?” When the region was put in the same time zone, we all breathed a collective sigh of relief.
However, this changed on Oct. 26 when the Mexican congress voted to get rid of Daylight Saving Time. So Mexicans recently turned back their clocks for the last time.
Under the new legislation, border states and cities that are synced to a time zone of a neighboring U.S. city or state can opt to remain in their traditional time zone.
Unlike Sonora, which will stay in sync with Arizona, it appears that federal officials based in Chihuahua did not file the requisite paperwork or pursue the process to request that Juárez remain in the same time zone as the rest of the Paso del Norte region.
Apparently, this was an oversight that caused a lot of issues when from one day to the next, time in Juárez was an hour ahead of El Paso and New Mexico. Many jokesters posted witty messages about the time change. In fact, I saw one meme showing a person crossing an international bridge into El Paso and the customs officer asks him, “Where are you coming from?” The passenger very nonchalantly answers, “The future.” This is funny in cyberspace, but not funny in reality.
While it’s a hassle adjusting clocks twice a year and the cost savings of using Daylight Saving Time are debatable, we need to think intelligently about how to transition to a new time system with minimal negative impacts.
Thousands of workers cross the border to work each day. Many now find their homes in a different time zone from their jobs. Such is the case for one of my employees, an American who works in our Santa Teresa office every day but lives in Juárez.
Thousands of students cross each day from Mexico to go to schools in El Paso, Sunland Park and Las Cruces. The University of Texas at El Paso has the highest percentage of foreign students enrolled of any university in the U.S., mostly because of students from Juárez. While Mexican students will have the benefit of leaving later to classes in the U.S., upon crossing back into Mexico, they will lose an hour for study, work or family time.
The time change has even caused issues at the region’s ports of entry.
Take for example a port that was previously processing commercial traffic from 8 a.m. to midnight. Now that the time has changed in Juárez, the Mexican side is closing at 11 p.m., El Paso time. In Juárez, where production and shipping start an hour earlier than the U.S. side, trucks are lining up an hour earlier for the ports to open on the U.S. side. The result is confusion, stress, traffic disruption and logistical/production inefficiencies.
Longer wait times for the U.S. side to open also mean longer idling times for trucks and more emissions. From the backlash of the industrial bases on both sides of the border, it is safe to say that millions have been lost due to these inefficiencies.
The Paso del Norte region is one of the largest production bases in North America. It is competitive because companies enjoy the benefit of locating parts of their business on both sides of the border. Large labor-intensive plants in Juárez are supplied with components and raw materials from the U.S. Many firms producing in Juárez have their distribution centers in industrial bases such as El Paso and Santa Teresa.
Site selection consultants that help manufacturers and distributors select sites that suit their needs love the region because their clients receive the benefits of both Mexico and the U.S. It becomes less attractive if a company’s production base in Juárez is on a different time zone from its suppliers and distribution center in the U.S. a mere five miles away.
At this point, it is unclear when this situation will be resolved. It appears that Chihuahua is working with Mexico’s federal government to allow Juárez the option to remain on Mountain Standard Time. In the meantime, remember that when setting meetings, meals, zoom calls and arrival times be sure to ask, “Juárez time or U.S. time?”
