Over caves and over budget, Mexico’s train project barrels toward disaster

A landslide at a construction site for the Mayan Train, before the route was changed to travel through the jungle, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Twisted tree trunks were plowed into high piles along a slash of freshly cut jungle, like thousands of discarded matchsticks as far as the eye could see. This path of deforestation in southern Mexico was recently cleared to make way for an ambitious government project: the Maya Train railway.

The entrance to a cave below the proposed path for the Mayan Train in Playa del Carmen.
Section 5 will link the famous white sand beaches stretching from Cancún to Tulum in the Yucatán Peninsula.
“He is abusing the national security decree to push through this project that has been murky from the beginning,” José Urbina Bravo, a biologist, said of the president.
The train is the largest of some $45 billion worth of major infrastructure projects that Mexico’s president vowed to deliver, but that has so far yet to produce the economic or political benefits he promised.
From the beginning, the Maya Train has been complicated by a president obsessed with delivering numerous large-scale legacy projects during his six-year term.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador initially pledged to not chop down a single tree while building the train line.
Ezequiel Navas hoped that the Mayan Train would bring employment opportunities to his hometown, Chemuyil, Mexico.
The train’s new route will now snake through the second-largest jungle in the Americas, which is inhabited by endangered jaguars.
A spider from a cave in Playa del Carmen.
A cenote in Chemuyil.
An abandoned backhoe shovel in a deforested stretch of the jungle.
