Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference earlier this month. Fed officials have raised interest rates over the past year at the fastest pace since the 1980s.

 Photo: Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Inflation slowed for a 10th straight month in April, a closely watched report showed Wednesday, good news for American families struggling under the burden of higher costs and for policymakers in Washington as they try to wrangle rapid price increases.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.