Inflation slowed for a 10th straight month in April, a closely watched report showed Wednesday, good news for American families struggling under the burden of higher costs and for policymakers in Washington as they try to wrangle rapid price increases.
The consumer price index climbed 4.9% in April from a year earlier, less than the 5% that economists in a Bloomberg survey had expected. Inflation has come down notably from a peak just above 9% last summer, although it has remained far higher than the 2% annual gains that were normal before the pandemic.
After stripping out food and fuel to get a sense of the underlying trend in price increases — what economists call a core measure — consumer prices climbed 5.5% from a year earlier, a slight drop from 5.6% in the previous reading.
Although inflation has been gradually cooling, it remains too elevated for policymakers to be comfortable. Much of the slowing in price increases has come as supply chain bottlenecks have cleared up, goods shortages have eased and gas prices have moderated after a surge in summer 2022 that was tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Underlying trends that could keep inflation persistently high over time remain intact, including unusually strong wage growth, which could prod companies to try to charge more for products and services.
Federal Reserve officials are likely to watch the April inflation report closely. Officials have raised interest rates over the past year at the fastest pace since the 1980s to slow lending and weigh down the economy, but now that rates are above 5%, policymakers have signaled that they could pause rate moves as soon as their mid-June meeting. That decision will hinge on incoming economic and financial data, they have said.
Policymakers will receive the consumer price report for May on June 13, the day before their decision, but officials typically give markets at least a hint of what they might do with rates ahead of time. That puts significant attention on the April report.
John C. Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, told reporters in New York on Tuesday that the Fed’s next decision — on whether to raise rates or pause at the June meeting — would hinge on incoming data.
He said that it had been appropriate for the Fed to raise interest rates through May to try to get them to a restrictive stance, and that now “we’ll adjust policy going forward based on what we see out there.”
