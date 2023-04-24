I am frequently asked if the flow of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border from countries in Central and South America are affecting commerce and industry at the border.
I respond that migrants who make it across the border generally don’t break into production plants and distribution warehouses or account for crime, such as robberies, assaults and auto theft. However, I do make it clear that most migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are doing so at ports of entry at the southern border. This is where the impact on commerce is really felt.
From April 14 to 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection suspended northbound commercial shipment processing at the Bridge of the Americas, or BOTA. This was done so CBP could process waves of immigrants who showed up at the port to seek amnesty.
A day later, the agency warned industry representatives that the Zaragoza Port of Entry in east El Paso could expect commercial processing delays due to traffic being diverted from BOTA. The Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico also saw an increase in northbound commercial shipments as it acted as a relief route for the El Paso ports.
The Trump administration activated Title 42, which is a public health law enacted during the COVID pandemic that allows CBP to deny migrants entry into the U.S. They generally are processed quickly at the ports of entry and then returned to Mexico, where they must wait for an asylum hearing. Title 42 was extended during the Biden administration and is set to expire on May 11.
Frustrated migrants, who are tired of living precariously in Mexico, and who have tried unsuccessfully to use an internet-based application to request an asylum hearing, have started to approach the ports of entry demanding entry into the U.S.
To deal with the situation, the Biden administration issued a decree mandating that migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua first seek asylum at the U.S. Embassy or consulate offices in their home country. The Biden administration also announced that it will begin admitting 30,000 people from these four countries per month for up to two years.
I have heard estimates that there could be up to 20,000 migrants in Mexico who are waiting their turn to seek asylum in the U.S. The newest surge is resulting in between 1,400 to 1,600 apprehensions per day. Most are expelled, which is different from being deported. Under Title 42, migrants can be expelled multiple times without facing arrest, trial and incarceration.
CBP is overwhelmed. In El Paso and other communities, shelters that house migrants allowed into the U.S. while they await their fate are already bursting at the seams. CBP often has to expel migrants in different places than where they entered the U.S. This is like the proverbial “squeezing the sausage” analogy.
Mexico, which is cooperating with the U.S. by accepting expelled migrants, has been a little less helpful since the tragic fire that led to 39 deaths at a migrant detention center in Juárez on March 27. This incident, and the haphazard way that the migrants in the detention center were rounded up, has been an international embarrassment for Mexico.
In the past, when waves of migrants have amassed at bridges to try to cross into the U.S., the Mexican National Guard has blocked them from reaching the U.S. side. When the latest waves arrived at BOTA, the Mexican government did not intervene. If migrants are not detained crossing the ports in Mexico, they technically can walk over to the U.S. side, where they must be processed.
CBP leadership at the ports of entry has to redirect officers from clearing and inspecting northbound commercial shipments from Mexico to processing migrants. This also has resulted in fewer private vehicle lanes being open for crossing into the U.S.
Needless to say, frustration is the word of the day for all of the groups affected by this latest wave of migrants. People are frustrated and angry at the delayed crossings as commerce slows and a monkey wrench is thrown into the supply chain.
I imagine that the U.S. government is frustrated that Mexico has not pitched in this time to prevent migrants from overwhelming CBP staff at the ports of entry. However, the U.S., which needs Mexico’s cooperation on immigration and other issues, has not publicly called out Mexico on the issue.
Finally, most of the migrants who cross into the U.S. and are apprehended will be quickly processed and expelled to Mexico, which results in a waste of time for everybody. The latest wave of migration and commercial delays are more proof that our immigration policy needs to be solved in Washington, D.C., and in a bipartisan manner.
Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business development Centers Network. He can be reached at jerry@nmiba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.