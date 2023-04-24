FACEBOOK PRIVACY SETTLEMENT
Photo: Jim Wilson/The New York Times

If you used Facebook in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022, you can apply to claim your share of a $725 million settlement that Facebook’s parent company agreed to pay to settle a class-action lawsuit, according to a claims website set up by a settlement administrator.

