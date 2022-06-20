The stock market hasn’t provided much joy, bonds have been a source of considerable pain and inflation is troubling.
But at last there is a glimmer of good news for people who need a place to park their cash: Money market mutual funds are finally beginning to pay a little interest.
These funds are a convenient place for both individual investors and big institutions to keep money temporarily. Their yields have been very low for years, and since the crisis of March 2020, they had hovered near zero, paying investors virtually nothing.
But now that the Federal Reserve has begun to increase the short-term interest rates it controls directly, money market fund yields that are available to consumers have also started to rise — and they will continue their climb as long as the Fed continues to increase short-term rates.
“You can expect money market rates to keep rising for a while,” said Doug Spratley, who heads the cash management team at T. Rowe Price. “And they will be rising fairly rapidly.”
Don’t get too excited just yet. This isn’t a return to the early 1980s, when money market rates soared above 15%, along with the rate of inflation. The yield on the average big money market fund is still only about 0.6%, said Peter Crane, president of Crane Data of Westborough, Massachusetts, which monitors money market funds.
“Yields are moving in the right direction,” Crane said. “But that’s still not much, especially when you factor in inflation.”
The latest consumer price index numbers released Friday showed inflation running at an 8.6% annual rate in May, creating an enormous gap between inflation and money market yields. That’s not good for your personal wealth, to say the least. To the contrary, it indicates that your real rate of return, adjusted for inflation, is deeply negative. In other words, the longer you keep your spare cash in a money market fund, the less purchasing power you will have.
Money market yields won’t stay where they are for very long. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised rates again, and money market rates should follow, with a lag of about one month.
A place for cash
As a practical matter, in the current unsettled markets, many people need good places to keep their short-term cash. In the past, I noted that several options — such as bank accounts and Treasury bills — seemed reasonable. Now I would add money market funds to that list, with some qualifications.
Be aware that, yields aside, money market funds ran into some safety problems in the past two financial crises. Since then, they have been subjected to tighter regulatory scrutiny and to a series of reforms.
Many funds now hold only U.S. government securities, and all are required to hold only high-quality debt instruments. All are intended to avoid fluctuations in value, although they have come under strain before and could well do so again. In any case, money market funds are safer than bond or stock mutual funds or exchange-traded funds.
There are other options for holding short-term money safely. Briefly put, they include U.S. government I bonds, which yield an amazing 9.62%, a rate that is reset every six months. They are very safe but imperfect, especially for short-term purposes. Not only are there limits on the amounts you can buy, but there are also small penalties if you cash them in before five years.
Bank accounts are extremely safe, even if the interest most pay is very low. A survey by Bankrate.com found that the average savings account yield in the United States was just 0.07%. Some online bank accounts have higher yields; in some cases, they are around 1%. Short-term bank certificates of deposits, Treasury bills and high-quality short-term corporate bonds are also available. All these rates are rising.
As usual, Vanguard’s fund expenses are low, which improves fund yields: The Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund has a yield of 0.72%. The T. Rowe Price Cash Reserves Fund, which Spratley manages, is close, at 0.66%. The Fidelity Money Market Fund has a yield of 0.60%. Virtually all major asset managers offer money market funds.
Once you start looking at them, you will find that yields are rising regularly.
Who knows where they will be next week? It is almost exciting.
