“Hugs, not bullets” was a catchphrase that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador used during his presidential election campaign in 2018. AMLO explained it was his administration’s strategy not to attack or confront drug cartels, but rather to enact social and educational programs that would steer the country’s youth from the illegal drug trade.
This strategy was controversial during his campaign, and it remains so today.
On June 29, reporter Antonio de la Cruz was gunned down in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas. This was the 12th murder of a reporter in Mexico this year. Since AMLO took office in 2018, more than 40 print and radio reporters have been murdered. Many of them were murdered by drug cartels, while others are suspected to have been murdered by government officials.
Meanwhile, drug cartels continue to operate with impunity in strategic parts of Mexico, shaking down business owners and politicians and killing people who won’t cooperate. It is estimated that 98% of all violent crimes in Mexico go unsolved.
These crimes are the result of what AMLO during his campaign called one of the most serious issues facing Mexico: corruption at all levels.
I had the opportunity to hear him speak in El Paso on a campaign stop and was impressed by how openly he spoke about corruption and the negative effects it has on the overall Mexican economy. I have heard other Mexican presidential candidates speak frankly about attacking corruption, but AMLO seemed especially passionate.
Sadly, this objective remains unachieved. People continue to disappear in Mexico – estimates are more than 100,000 in the past 15 to 20 years. These disappearances are thought to be the work of drug cartels or government officials working with the cartels to silence people opposed to them.
Other cases of corruption are beyond the pale. Such was the recent case of former Mexican federal official Roberto Cabrera. He was recently convicted of sharing genetic information with the private biotech company ADN Mexico, which gets paid to use genetic material to help people searching for missing family members. In this case, it obtained genetic material illegally from the very person who is supposed to be helping families find their lost loved ones. It is not known how much Cabrera was paid or how much ADN made off of this illicit arrangement, but it was unconscionable.
Why should the U.S. care about corruption in Mexico, especially when we are fighting our own scandals here at home?
Mexico is our neighbor and partner in trade. It is in an excellent position to recruit businesses from Asia that are caught in the middle of the U.S.-China trade war, due to Chinese aggression against Taiwan and supply chain security issues. Keeping the Mexican economy healthy and Mexicans employed in good-paying jobs helps the U.S. in areas such as illegal immigration and the ability of U.S. suppliers to ship products to Mexico-based manufacturers.
Indeed, industrialized cities like Juárez are benefiting from foreign companies locating within their boundaries. However, there are many more that would follow suit, but they are scared away by violence and corruption. It is true that much of the crime does not directly impact foreign companies operating in Mexico. However, perception is a huge factor in making a site-selection decision.
Enrique Peña Nieto, AMLO’s predecessor, was dogged by corruption accusations while in office. Many Mexicans were hopeful that AMLO would act quickly and decisively to investigate the accusations but were disappointed by his inaction.
Many speculated that AMLO didn’t want to create more problems for his government by digging into the past, or he didn’t want his successor to do the same thing to him or members of his administration. The fact that the federal government is going public with the Peña Nieto corruption accusations is a good sign, albeit better late than never.
There is corruption in Mexico and the U.S. However, if we are going to be good neighbors and strong trading partners, we have to have governments that instill trust among citizens and foreign investors who are searching for new places to invest their money.
Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network.
