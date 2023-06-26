AMAZON FTC LAWSUIT

The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on June 21, 2023, accusing it of illegally inducing consumers to sign up for its Prime service and then hindering those who wanted to cancel the subscription. 

 Photo: Roger Kisby/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday, accusing it of illegally inducing consumers to sign up for its Prime service and then hindering them from canceling the subscription, in the most aggressive action against the company to date by the agency’s chair, Lina Khan.

