WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by a quarter-point Wednesday, the 10th straight increase in an aggressive campaign to tame rapid inflation. But they also opened the door to pausing rate increases as their policies combine with bank turmoil to weigh down the economy.
Central bankers lifted rates to a range of 5% to 5.25%, a level they had not reached since the summer of 2007. The move capped the fastest series of rate increases since the 1980s.
But in their statement announcing the decision, policymakers also tempered language around future rate increases, saying that additional moves “may” be appropriate. Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored in a news conference following the release that any additional changes would hinge on incoming economic data.
Taken together, those statements were a meaningful shift in the Fed’s stance. For months, officials had assumed that additional increases would be needed. Now, they could stop raising interest rates at any upcoming meeting — perhaps as soon as their gathering June 13-14.
Yet central bankers were careful to keep their options open at a hugely uncertain economic moment, suggesting that they could continue to raise rates if the economy and inflation prove hot.
“A decision on a pause was not made today,” Powell said at his news conference. “We’ll be driven by incoming data, meeting by meeting, and we’ll approach that question at the June meeting.”
Stocks, which initially reacted positively to the Fed’s statement, slumped after Powell’s remarks suggested that a gentler rate path was not guaranteed. The S&P 500 ended the day down 0.7%.
The Fed’s careful stance reflects the complicated set of challenges that central bankers are confronting. The central bank is trying to tame inflation by cooling the economy, but without putting it in a deep freeze. Officials do not want unemployment to soar by more than is necessary to wrestle price increases under control.
For now, inflation remains well above their 2% goal, at 4.2% as measured by the personal consumption expenditures index, and growth has shown signs of resilience despite the central bank’s many rate moves. At the same time, tumult in the banking sector could slow lending and increase the odds of a recession, and an impending debt limit showdown could spark turmoil in markets, among other risks.
