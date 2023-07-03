FED POWELL

Jerome Powell said he expected a more patient approach to interest rate increases to persist. 

 Photo: T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that he would expect to continue with a slower pace of interest rate increases after central bankers skipped raising interest rates in June for the first time in 11 policy meetings — but he did not rule out that officials could return to back-to-back rate moves.

