This heat wave is killing me.
I don’t think that I am genetically programmed for heat. My family has Basque blood in it, and my ancestors were sheepherders and loggers who passed their time in the cool mountains of northern New Mexico in the Mora Valley. I now live in Santa Teresa, N.M., where there have been triple-digit temperatures for 39 consecutive days as I write this article.
Santa Teresa, El Paso and Juárez have become what Phoenix used to be. Phoenix, in turn, has gone to uncharted territory, breaking records for the most consecutive days of temperatures above 110 degrees. Last year, Portland, Ore., which is surrounded by rainforests, hit a high of 116 degrees.
The “earth’s temperature has risen by an average of 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit per decade since 1980, or about 2 degrees in total, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.” However, the rate of rising temperatures since 1981 is more than twice as fast, or 0.32 degrees per decade. Last year was the sixth-warmest year recorded, and the 10 warmest years in recorded history have all occurred since 2010. It’s hard to not believe in climate change, but some people still don’t.
People with less economic means suffer the most from the heat. Many don’t have air conditioning. Some have evaporative coolers that do not sufficiently cool a house when temperatures rise above 100 degrees.
When I lived in Mexico City, HVAC systems were not common in ordinary houses, as the weather traditionally has been temperate. However, many Mexican households are now finding it unbearable to deal with the heat.
When I drive the Border Highway from New Mexico into El Paso, I look across the border at Anapra, which is a neighborhood on Juarez’s west end, and see houses constructed with any materials available, including pallets and cardboard. I doubt that many of the dwellings have refrigerated air.
Is it any wonder that these people would want to seek better economic circumstances by trying to migrate to the U.S.? If I were in their situation, I would do the same for my family. I think about these people when I am complaining about the heat and starting a car that feels like an oven. It puts things in perspective and makes me feel more guilty than grateful.
Traveling east from Sunland Park, N.M., where the Rio Grande becomes the border between the U.S. and Mexico, you see crowds of people in Mexico on the south bank of the river. In most places in the U.S., we go to rivers and bodies of water for recreational purposes in the summer. Many of the people I’m seeing at the river in Juárez are there to cool off and survive the heat. Recreational purposes are secondary.
Climate change is the great global uniter. We all share this planet and this threat. I was very excited to have recently seen the excellent movie “Oppenheimer,” having read the novel two years ago that led to the film. It amazes me that, in three years, the U.S. could put together a monumental effort called the Manhattan Project to create nuclear weapons at a secret city, Los Alamos, that was literally being built while Oppenheimer’s team was doing its work.
Why can’t the world put together a Manhattan Project to slow down climate change? Nothing is impossible, but does desperation have to set in before we go all-in on attacking climate change?
The U.S. and China, the two largest economies on earth and generators of the most greenhouse gasses that global warming is attributed to, can’t even agree on solid cooperative efforts on combatting climate change. Will it take continued drought, crop failures, melting glaciers, devastating fires and death to finally move the needle? Perhaps, I am dreaming and naive to believe that a Manhattan Project on climate change could actually be created in the midst of self-serving politics and interests.
During the last 10 years, I have become more and more diligent about recycling and reusing everything I can. I have seen images of tons of plastic being dumped in the ocean, killing sea life. I’ve seen pictures of major Indian cities where visibility is so restricted that it is hard to see to the next block. One of my staff showed me pictures she took of a jungle river in the Mexican state of Chiapas that was flowing with trash. I visit family in the northern New Mexico Rocky Mountains, and I see broken beer bottles and fast-food bags thrown on the side of the road.
Collectively, pressure must be put on policymakers not to ignore global warming and to form coalitions that can take steps to slow it down. Individually, we can still make a difference by reducing our personal carbon footprint. I am making a conscious effort to battle global warming by generating less waste. However, like most of us, I have contributed to the problem we all face today.
Sometimes, I just want to go back and live in the mountains where it is cool. However, drought and horrible forest fires caused by global warming are making that less and less likely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.