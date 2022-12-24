2022 El pasoans of the year: Woody and Gayle Hunt, Philanthropists

Called “transformative for generations to come” by UTEP President Heather Wilson, Woody and Gayle Hunt’s $25 million donation to the university’s college of business prompted an outpouring of support for the couple from previous honorees and others when we announced the El Pasoan of the Year nominees. “I don’t think people understand the impact he has had on this community,” wrote one. The family’s philanthropy stretches back decades and has impacted innumerable organizations in the region, big and small.
To get to the roots of the bond between Woody Hunt and UTEP, you’ll have to go back way before 2022 or 1987, or even 1962.
In the 1930s and ’40s, Hunt’s father, Jack, lived in a house near the edge of the campus where the liberal arts building is now.
“When my father was going to school he would walk out his front door and walk next door to the campus,” Hunt said. “I think they sold it to the campus and it became the president’s house, and ultimately it was torn down in 1960 or so when they built the liberal arts building. On my father’s side, UTEP was always strongly connected.”
More than 80 years later, Hunt’s $25 million donation has changed the trajectory of the business school at UTEP – the same place where Hunt’s parents graduated, where he started his college education, met his wife Gayle, started an economic institute and more.
In December, UTEP and the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation announced the donation and renaming of the business school to the Woody L. Hunt School of Business. It is the largest gift in the university’s history.
For their historic gift and a lifetime of giving and service on numerous boards and committees, Woody and Gayle Hunt are El Paso Inc.’s El Pasoans of the Year for 2022.
Woody and Gayle Hunt both have long histories in El Paso. Woody graduated from Ysleta High School, and Gayle graduated from Austin High. Hunt started at UTEP in 1962.
After finishing graduate school, Hunt returned to El Paso where he found a temporary job working for the family business. The temporary job turned into a permanent job, and he rose through the ranks to eventually become CEO. He is now senior chairman of the board.
The couple started the foundation in 1987. While Hunt Companies has expanded way past city, county, state and even international borders, the overwhelming majority of the foundation’s charitable giving has been in the Paso del Norte region. Over 35 years, it has given more than $147 million.
Woody and Gayle Hunt sat down with El Paso Inc. at their Upper Valley home and ruminated about El Paso 50 years ago, the city’s trajectory and the year that led to the historic UTEP gift.
Q: You met at UTEP. What’s the story?
Gayle Hunt: I think I first saw him at the library, walking around. I just noticed him and thought he was kind of cute. We actually had a freshman English class together. We became friends, and eventually he asked me out.
We just fell for each other immediately. He gave me his fraternity pin on our third date, so I wouldn’t date anybody else.
We stayed together at UTEP for two years, then we both transferred to UT to get our degrees. That’s how we met. It was very romantic.
Q: After you graduated from UT Austin, what was the path that brought you back to El Paso?
Woody Hunt: We had our family business here started by my father, grandfather and uncle in 1947. It was a retail hardware, lumber yard and building materials store in the Lower Valley. It expanded somewhat from that and had a location on Yandell in El Paso.
I went to Ysleta High School and grew up in the Lower Valley. We graduated in 1966, then I went on to get a master’s degree and didn’t really get back here until 1970. The family business is what drove that.
Q: What was your first experience with philanthropy and giving?
Woody Hunt: It was probably like others who were similarly situated, with small or medium-sized businesses and the nonprofit sector: You get recruited onto a nonprofit board.
Gayle Hunt: I was a member of the Junior League, and that’s how I started being interested in philanthropy. The Junior League does a lot of that.
Woody Hunt: In my case, being on some boards, I’d see other people and what they’re doing. Part of the requirement of being on a board is helping raise money for whatever entity that you’re on the board of.
By asking others to give, you begin to understand the role of charitable giving and its importance. That started us on a path there, and as our capacity to participate grew, we became more active.
In 1987, we institutionalized it by incorporating a foundation so that we could be a little more disciplined in our approach.
It was a pretty normal …
Gayle Hunt: … progression over the years.
Woody Hunt: It was a long journey, let’s put it that way.
Q: When you came back to El Paso in the ’70s, what was it like? What was on the horizon?
Woody Hunt: I’ve been around here for a long period of time, which included a census in the 1950s that had El Paso with an income and education level higher than the state of Texas and higher than Austin and San Antonio.
From that census in 1950 to the census in 2000, we kind of lost our competitiveness. Our income and education levels were significantly behind the state and particularly other large urban areas.
In 1970, we were in the middle of that transition. I was just focused on the business and wasn’t as conscious. I became more conscious as we got into the ’80s.
Our two large banks sold out – one to a Dallas bank and one to a Houston bank. They had kind of been the leaders. In the ’90s, El Paso Natural Gas moved, and they were the largest employer, particularly for higher wages in the community. Everyone moved out, mostly to Houston.
Then El Paso Electric became the second utility in the United States to go into bankruptcy since 1900.
Those four institutions had been the core civic leadership where resources came from. All of a sudden, those of us who ran smaller businesses had nowhere to look but ourselves in deciding that we were going to fill that void to whatever extent we could.
Gayle Hunt: The foundation focuses on education, economic development, arts and culture, quality of life, and health and welfare.
Woody Hunt: When you boil it all down, it’s really about a focus on the quality of life. To have good educational access, good health care, arts and culture, and good jobs, you have to have a quality of life. Those are all interconnected.
Q: Gayle, how has your background affected your work at the foundation?
Gayle Hunt: I got a bachelor’s in education. My first job was when Woody went back to UT to work on his master’s. I got a job doing remedial reading for elementary. It just opened my eyes to how important reading and education are.
If you don’t have that, you just can’t move forward. That really played a role in my thoughts on giving.
The population I taught was economically disadvantaged children. It was Brooks School in Austin.
Q: When was the first time you realized you’d be able to give the $25 million donation to UTEP? Did they call you? Did you call them?
Woody Hunt: UTEP is one of El Paso’s most important institutions and certainly as far as turning out our leaders, whether they be engineers or scientists or business entrepreneurs.
We’ve long had a relationship with UTEP that predates the most recent gift. It goes back into the mid-’90s when we made our first more significant commitment to UTEP.
In 2010, we made a more significant gift to create the Hunt Institute for Global Competitiveness, which is part of the business school.
James Payne, dean of the College of Business Administration, approached me in January of 2022 and said he had this idea of finally trying to find someone to endow the school. My first response was, I don’t know whether that was going to be me. I already had a lot of charitable commitments underway.
The more I thought about it, I began to think that maybe the time was now right to do something. Part of it was, we had been very supportive of Texas Tech and helping them create their health sciences center over the last 20 years.
It was kind of UTEP’s time, in that sense. The business school made sense because we already had the Hunt Institute.
Both of my parents were accounting graduates at the business school. We created a chair way back in the ’90s for them in entrepreneurship.
By April, I think we had a meeting with UTEP President Heather Wilson and said it was something on my radar. It led to more conversations, and ultimately an agreement this fall to proceed.
Q: Do you have a vision for the business school?
The competitiveness of our economy here and our future incomes are very significantly tied to international trade and our relationship with Mexico. Right now, we’re particularly well-situated.
Both health and geopolitical reasons have shown us that our supply chains have some weaknesses to them. Many companies are choosing to shorten those supply chains, but they still have challenges finding labor that can be cost-effective.
Mexico, the U.S. and the border becomes a solution for many of those companies. UTEP, particularly at the graduate level, focusing on international business and trade and becoming the go-to place for understanding trade between not only Texas and Mexico but also the United States and Mexico, is really where I see the business school having an opportunity to be a national leader.
Gayle Hunt: And we’re endowing several professorships.
Woody Hunt: Based on UTEP’s guidance, endowing professorships in international trade and border issues is a big part of where the money’s going to, as well as the Institute on Global Competitiveness, which has always been focused on the region, including northern Mexico and southern New Mexico.
Q: Are there any questions you have about the region’s economy that you hope UTEP can dive into?
Woody Hunt: There’s a great opportunity, and UTEP sees that, to not only focus on supply, and they’ve done a really good job giving opportunities for El Pasoans to become engineers and computer scientists.
Our challenge has been, when they finish, 90% of them are going somewhere else. UTEP understands that they also have a role on the demand side of trying to create jobs here for their graduates.
Gayle Hunt: That’s also true for the nursing and dental schools. That’s definitely going to help our health care here. Ninety percent of the nurses are staying here in El Paso, and hopefully the dentists will, too.
Q: What do you hope El Paso looks like in 15 years?
Woody Hunt: My focus is really on the data. We have to lead with quality of life. It’s something that’s very important for the private sector, both nonprofit and for-profit, working together with our city and county political leaders.
If we’re all on the same page and making strategic investments to improve our quality of life, then we can attract investment that will create higher-paying jobs.
Hopefully, that allows us to close that income and education gap we have with the rest of the state and country. It took 50 years for the gap to be created, and it might take 50 years for us to close it, but I would hope that we’re making good progress so that the income distribution of our population looks much more like the rest of the state than it does now.
Gayle Hunt: Nobody’s wanting to move here.
Woody Hunt: We have a real challenge here if we don’t stay focused on creating a competitive quality of life.
The new children’s museum will open next year, and I think we’ll add to the art museum, history museum, Mexican American Cultural Center. I think we’re going to have a strong museum lineup.
Q: What’s the next generation of philanthropy, with your family? What do you hope to inspire in them?
Woody Hunt: Our business now covers the United States and also part of Europe and Australia. Most of our revenues and earnings are not in El Paso, but 89% of our charitable transfers since 1987 have been in the region.
Our hope is that we can institutionalize that process through second and third generations, where the foundation can continue to stay focused on the region, whether we’re here or not, and that the effort can continue to make this a better place to live.
Gayle Hunt: Going way back, when our children were growing up at home, I would take them at Christmastime to the Giving Tree at Cielo Vista Mall. They’d choose one, and we’d buy gifts for these children and distribute them.
They started learning this way back. We had family meetings, and they include even generation three, which is the grandchildren. Everybody understands that you need to give back.
They will choose a charity or project to give money to. I think they’ve been doing this for five or six years, maybe eight. I think the last gift they just gave was to Animal Rescue League in Canutillo.
I think it needs to be something you grow up with, that you give back to your community. You have to start that education when you’re young.
