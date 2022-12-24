 Skip to main content
2022 El pasoans of the year: Woody and Gayle Hunt, Philanthropists

Woody and Gayle Hunt

 Photo by Cosima Rangel
Called “transformative for generations to come” by UTEP President Heather Wilson, Woody and Gayle Hunt’s $25 million donation to the university’s college of business prompted an outpouring of support for the couple from previous honorees and others when we announced the El Pasoan of the Year nominees. “I don’t think people understand the impact he has had on this community,” wrote one. The family’s philanthropy stretches back decades and has impacted innumerable organizations in the region, big and small.

Woody and Gayle Hunt together

Woody and Gayle Hunt
