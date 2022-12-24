2022 Community Spirit Award: Zuill Bailey, Artistic Director, El Paso Pro-Musica

Since becoming artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica 20 years ago, Zuill Bailey has filled El Paso with music, playing his cello in concert halls, cafes, senior centers, children’s hospitals and food banks. The Grammy-winning musician has brought international attention to El Paso through his music and is one of his hometown’s biggest boosters when he is on the road. He is also a supporter of music education, teaching cello at the University of Texas at El Paso.
You’d think a guy who’s won a Grammy Award, toured the world, performed with Itzhak Perlman and releases albums that top the classical charts wouldn’t be floored by another award. Then again, being named the recipient of the 2022 El Paso Inc. Community Spirit Award isn’t just another accolade to cellist, artistic director and El Paso transplant Zuill Bailey.
“I am so humbled by this,” Bailey said from New York, where he was having work done on his rare 17th-century cello. “When I received word of this honor, I just got a big smile on my face. How amazing that the community I love so dearly thinks that what I’m doing is special.”
Special indeed. James Zuill Bailey was born in Woodbridge, Va., in 1972. He earned his master’s from the prestigious Juilliard School in New York.
Bailey had been performing for 10 years and was based in New York when he came to El Paso at age 29 for a visit in 2001. By early 2002, he was named the new artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica, the chamber music organization. He joined the music faculty at the University of Texas at El Paso as a cello professor two years later and became the first director of UTEP’s new Center for Arts Entrepreneurship in 2017.
Not bad for a guy who didn’t plan on living here until that first visit 21 years ago. “I’ve lived longer in El Paso than anywhere else,” Bailey said. “El Paso is where I call home.”
Revered for his emotive, technically precise and charming performance style, he is now one of the most sought-after cellists in classical and chamber music, performing with some of the top orchestras and in some of the world’s most esteemed concert halls, including recent concerts in Bogota, Colombia, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Bailey has recorded more than 30 albums. His concert recording of Michael Daugherty’s “Tales of Hoffman” with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra won three Grammy Awards in 2017, including a best solo performance trophy for Bailey, his first.
In addition to Pro-Musica, Bailey is the artistic director of music festivals in Juneau and Sitka, Alaska; Mesa, Ariz.; and Spokane, Wash. He always represents the Sun City on his travels. He’s become something of an unofficial ambassador.
“I feel a great responsibility to represent El Paso, not only at home with Pro-Musica and UTEP, but also out in the world,” Bailey said. “I bring El Paso to the world and the world back to El Paso. That’s kind of a role that I’ve grown into.”
In addition to programming each Pro-Musica season, Bailey’s big on outreach, taking music out of the concert hall and into educational settings. He does that for thousands of students every year. But he’s taken the concept several steps further, performing at a wide variety of unconventional spaces around town, sometimes to entertain, other times to soothe.
In recent years, Bailey has played for kids in Segundo Barrio and the neonatal intensive care unit at El Paso Children’s Hospital. He has played at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, the Family Resiliency Center, the city’s memorial vigil for the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting and last year’s dedication of the healing garden in Ascarate Park. He has also played for immigrant Afghan children at Fort Bliss.
“Whenever I am asked for anything that represents El Paso, I change my plans and come home,” he said. “I’ll do anything I can do to be with my community in hard times or in all situations where there’s a need for us to be together, good and bad.”
Pro-Musica Executive Director Felipa Solis marvels at the cellist’s dedication to his art and community. “While Zuill brings the finest artists in the world to the region, his vision goes beyond the concert hall,” she said, adding that he’s adept at making “special connections” wherever he goes.
“What makes my work special with Zuill is knowing that music is being made accessible to all,” Solis said. “From introducing his cello to eager youngsters in the Segundo Barrio to watching the heart rates and oxygen levels stabilize to the sounds of Brahms in area neonatal intensive care units, his gift of music and gift of community is endless. He puts the ‘art,’ in the word ‘heart.’”
Next up? El Paso Pro-Musica’s annual chamber music festival, Festival ’23, begins Jan. 11 with various outreach events and continues with concerts most weekends through Feb. 4. Its season runs through April 26. Zuill’s planning “several premieres” for 2023 and will record an album in Scotland of music written especially for him.
Wherever Bailey’s travels take him, you can bet the Sun City will be pumping through his veins.
“I feel that I put my best self forward in El Paso,” he said. “My friends, my family, my heart are in El Paso.”
Doug Pullen is a freelance writer for El Paso Inc. He is also the program director for the El Paso Community Foundation and its film festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.