2022 Community Spirit Award: Zuill Bailey, Artistic Director, El Paso Pro-Musica

Since becoming artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica 20 years ago, Zuill Bailey has filled El Paso with music, playing his cello in concert halls, cafes, senior centers, children’s hospitals and food banks. The Grammy-winning musician has brought international attention to El Paso through his music and is one of his hometown’s biggest boosters when he is on the road. He is also a supporter of music education, teaching cello at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Zuill Bailey Playing at Food Bank

Zuill Bailey performs at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.
