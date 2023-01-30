Two recent events caused me to think deeply about diplomats.
Looking up the term “diplomat” in a dictionary leads to two general definitions. The first is “a person who is skilled at dealing with other people,” and the second is “an official representing a country abroad.” Both accurately describe the diplomatic officials I have met or worked with.
During my career, I have met and talked with five Mexican ambassadors to the U.S. and two U.S. ambassadors to Mexico. I have met ambassadors of the European Union.
One visit with an ambassador from Spain still stands out in my mind. During our conversation, he was brutally frank about the problems the EU is facing in generating entrepreneurship in major EU countries, as well as the feeling of entitlement in certain member countries that strains productivity.
I have also met with Russian, U.K., Japanese, Canadian, Venezuelan, Costa Rican, and Colombian diplomats. I have worked on projects with people who eventually became diplomats, and I’ve served with retired diplomats on various foundations.
The first event that got me thinking about diplomacy was a recent meeting I had with two Chinese diplomats who were stationed at the Chinese Embassy in Washington. One of them was at his second posting at that embassy and has represented the Chinese government in the U.S. for 20 years.
The meeting covered a myriad of subjects. We spoke about how the region of New Mexico, Texas and Chihuahua interacted and eventually the conversation turned to U.S.-China relations and the trade war.
The diplomats and I agreed that it was unfortunate that the relationship between our two countries had deteriorated to the point that they are now engaged in a fully-fledged trade war.
They recounted to me several exporters from China that had been severely affected by the tariffs that the U.S. was imposing on Chinese imports. I told them about companies I know in the border region that also had lost business because of the trade war.
In the end, we hoped that our two governments would better communicate and cooperate. We agreed that this was not only important for China and the U.S., but for the security and welfare of the entire world.
The second was reconnecting with Akihisa Inagaki. In the 1990s, he was lent to the states of Arizona and New Mexico by the Japan External Trade Organization, which promotes mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. “Andy,” as we would call him, worked hard to develop relations between the two U.S. states and his country.
Like other diplomats I’ve met, he was polished and extremely knowledgeable about his subject matter. He served as a mentor to me in my early career, teaching me business manners, how to dress and how to conduct international business. I am forever indebted to him for the guidance he provided.
After he retired from his private company in Japan, I lost touch with him. I tried to find his contact information but to no avail.
A few days ago, I received an international letter from Andy. He told me that he googled me on Christmas Day and found my contact information. I gave him my email address, and we now chat frequently – he from Tokyo and me from Santa Teresa, New Mexico. I told him that reconnecting with him was the best Christmas gift I could have been given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.