China has run trade surpluses with the rest of the world for the past 20 years by positioning itself as the world’s manufacturing center for everything from consumer goods to industrial components. And it has used its trade surplus to accumulate vast wealth and as leverage when in trade discussions with other countries.
Newly reported data shows that the trend continued in 2022. During the first five months of the year, China’s trade surplus ballooned to $292 billion. It has grown in spite of the Trump administration’s tariffs that the Biden administration has mostly kept in place.
The U.S.-China trade war resulted in a January 2020 agreement in which China would purchase an additional $200 billion of U.S.-made products and services by the end of 2021. China did not meet this requirement. More than two years later, U.S. exports to China are up $16 billion while Chinese exports to the U.S. are up $73 billion.
How does China continue to increase its exports to the world, and in turn its trade surplus? China has a long-held practice of subsidizing its state-owned companies. Subsidies allow these firms to out-price foreign firms domestically and abroad. Subsidies come in the form of capital injections. The Chinese government also protects companies against competition domestically and sometimes provides cheap financing to Chinese companies.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that China is spending 1.7% of its gross domestic product on subsidies to Chinese companies, primarily those that export.
This is a staggering amount. In 2021, China’s GDP was $17.46 trillion, of which 1.7% is almost $300 billion. To put this in perspective, China recently announced that it would hike its total military budget a whopping 7.1%, up to $230 billion from $209 billion the previous year.
This is about $70 billion less than it spends on company subsidies.
China also continues to use tactics to deter foreign competitors from accessing its huge population of consumers. In the past, it has used red tape in every form possible to discourage foreign competitors.
One method that I have heard many complaints about is forced joint ventures between Chinese and foreign competitors. In other words, if a foreign company wants access to the Chinese market, it may be forced to join forces with a local Chinese company. This allows the Chinese company to steal intellectual property or trade secrets. Many foreign firms eventually find out that their Chinese joint venture partner has become a serious competitor.
Per the 2020 U.S.-China trade agreement, the U.S. has the ability to drastically escalate tariffs on Chinese imports if China fails to hold up its end of the bargain, which it clearly has not done. While many policymakers want to take a strong stand against China because of its failed promises and its public support of Russia, it is easier said than done.
Inflation is already squeezing U.S. households. Chinese products line U.S. store shelves and increasing tariffs would mean that Americans would pay even more for those products. In the long run, raising tariffs could allow U.S. firms to gain market share, which would help increase U.S. manufacturing and employment. But in the short term, higher prices on Chinese imports, many of which are no longer manufactured in the U.S. or to a lesser extent, will exacerbate inflation at a time that the Biden administration is trying to decrease it.
The U.S. needs to formulate an effective strategy to deal with China’s bullying. That we are in a position where we have every right to further increase tariffs on Chinese goods but can’t is a sure sign that a strategy is needed so we’re not in this position in the future.
___
Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network.
