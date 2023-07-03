CHILDCARE FUNDING

When the funding ends, “the plan is raising tuition,” said Jen Whyte-Frederickson, the director at Children’s Corner in Millcreek, Utah. 

 Photo: Lindsay D’Addato/The New York Times

For two years, the United States has been effectively running an experiment in federally funding child care providers. The $24 billion disbursed in pandemic relief has been the largest investment in child care in U.S. history. Child care providers have used the money to raise teachers’ pay, buy supplies and pay mortgages.

