Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series on industrial growth in the borderplex region.
In my last column, I discussed the industrial boom in the borderplex region and how industrial vacancy rates were at historic lows.
However, while industrial growth is expected to be strong for the foreseeable future, some challenges remain.
One frustrating challenge is that certain building materials needed to complete industrial buildings, including electrical components and roofing materials, can have a lead time of several months, which is severely delaying some projects. I have a friend in the construction industry who is trying to deliver a building to a client but has been waiting months for electrical components and a transformer box to complete the project.
In Juárez, buying industrial land is relatively easy. However, finding land with power or that can be connected to power can be difficult.
“Building a substation there used to take six months, but now can take three to four years,” said Christian Perez Giese, the director of CBRE’s El Paso office. “Power in Juárez could become a limiting factor in three to five years.”
This comes at a time when many companies are bringing their production and logistics operations to North America.
The rapid development of industry at the U.S.-Mexico border is also revealing challenges at the international ports of entry. At the two El Paso commercial ports, it is not unusual for northbound trucks to wait in line to cross into the U.S. for as long as three to six hours. These delays, along with aging port infrastructure, cause disruptions in supply chains, which drive costs up.
The Santa Teresa Port of Entry has maintained fast northbound crossing times, typically crossing trucks in less than 30 minutes. The port is increasingly being seen as a relief route for northbound commercial traffic in the region.
“Trucking rates tripled last year but are only predicted to be double pre-pandemic rates this year,” Giese said. “These costs are almost always passed on to consumers, thus increasing inflation.”
Longer wait times at ports of entry mean that more diesel has to be consumed. At more than $5 per gallon, the rising cost of fuel is a major factor in the rise of logistics costs.
The region continues to be challenged by a perception that it is dangerous and unsafe. I have had many business owners and site-selection consultants ask me if I feel safe living in this region.
Much of the concern is a holdover from the violence in Mexico that hit cities like Juárez hard over the last 15 years and was covered extensively in the media. While violence in Juárez remains due to cartels jockeying to maintain drug and contraband routes into the U.S., this violence generally does not affect the foreign-owned production plants operating in that city. I find myself having to explain to people that El Paso and southern New Mexico are some of the safest places in the world when it comes to violent crimes.
Despite these challenges, the future looks bright for industrial growth in the region.
“People visiting the borderplex for the first time always seem to be surprised at how big it is (about 2.5 million people),” Giese said.
Because of growth, better connections to other cities are badly needed at the El Paso International Airport. Site-selection consultants, business representatives and investors all consider the ease of traveling to a potential site for a production project.
“Trends in growth and challenges have occurred quickly, and the industrial leasing market in the borderplex was unaware of how quickly these trends impacted the market,” Giese said. “For the first time in 20 years, the borderplex is operating in lockstep with drivers in the greater U.S. market. It is no longer an outlier.”
So even though there are challenges affecting growth, the borderplex promises to remain a major economic development opportunity for New Mexico, Texas and Chihuahua.
