When Mexico’s congress voted to abolish Daylight Saving Time in October, it allowed border regions that are closely tied to the U.S. to remain on their time zone of choice. Due to a bureaucratic misstep, the state of Chihuahua did not request that Juárez remain on Daylight Saving Time, which resulted in confusion as Juárez moved one hour ahead of El Paso.
However, negotiations took place, and by Nov. 30, Juárez was allowed to remain on the same time zone as its neighbors in the U.S. Life has returned to normal, and just in time for the Christmas holiday season.
The “Paisano” (countryman) Christmas season in the border region starts in early December and can last until mid-January. It is a period when Mexicans working in the U.S. return to Mexico to visit family and friends. It is also a time when Mexicans travel north to spend the holidays with their family living in the U.S. or to vacation at resorts and spas.
A caravan of vehicles loaded with family members and gifts starts to flow both ways on Interstate 10 this time of year. Traveling on the freeway, I can spot plates from all over Mexico and the U.S. converging at the ports of entry. It starts to put me in the holiday mood, and I think about my Christmas experiences related to Mexico.
I always relate Christmas in Mexico to the Virgin of Guadalupe Day, celebrated on Nov. 12. I have fond memories of living in Mexico City and traveling to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe and seeing the throngs of pilgrims. On any given day, thousands of people can be seen carrying offerings to the Virgen of Guadalupe. I saw many worshipers crawling on their hands and knees as they approached the church.
This reminded me of my childhood, growing up in Española in northern New Mexico. On Good Friday, my friends, family and I would often make a pilgrimage by foot to Chimayo to visit the sacred Santuario de Chimayo Church, where thousands would congregate. As I witnessed in Mexico, it was common to see visitors enter the church grounds on their knees.
Mexicans, much like Americans, love the Christmas season. I was surprised that Santa Claus has taken root in Mexico.
I remember when a close friend of mine from Mexico, who had gone to the university in Mexico City just before I arrived, told me a story about the Santas that would work in Alameda Park in front of the Palacio de Bellas Artes near downtown. Apparently, a couple of Santa syndicatos had formed and were in disagreement on where the Santas of each union could ply their trade.
The various union members gathered in Alameda Park in their Santa uniforms and a brawl took place. When he told me the story, I remember laughing at the irony, perhaps out of horror.
I have Mexican friends who love New Mexico’s tradition of erecting farolitos, sometimes referred to as luminarias, on buildings and sidewalks. Some have adopted this tradition, either doing them the traditional way by filling little bags with sand and a lit candle or by purchasing electric ones for their houses. I always explain to them that where I come from, farolitos, which literally means “little lanterns” in English, are the little bags, while luminarias are the bonfires that are lit on Christmas Eve in a tradition to light the path to the Christ child.
During my work and travels, I have always had the fortune of returning home for the holidays. The news of Brittany Grier being released from imprisonment in Russia warms my heart that she will be with family during the Christmas season. There is no greater gift than being able to do so.
However, I think about the Americans who can not go home and will spend Christmas in prison, including Paul Whelan, whom Russia is using as leverage and a political pawn.
I also think of the millions of service members and civilian staff who are unable to come home because they are discharging their duties to protect our country.
As we share holiday meals with family and exchange gifts, let’s make a point to say a prayer for those unable to come home due to their circumstances.
