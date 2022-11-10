Xavier De La Torre

Dr. Xavier De La Torre, Ysleta Independent School District superintendent, received the 2022 Difference Maker award from Studer Education at the 11th annual “What’s Right in Education” leadership conference in Florida. De La Torre was recognized for his leadership and what he has done at Ysleta ISD throughout his eight-year tenure. In the conference, Studer Education highlighted accomplishments by De La Torre, including launching a strategic plan for Ysleta ISD’s current designation as an “A”-rated district in Texas and helping pass multi-million dollar bonds to fund campus projects like security updates, new facilities, school renovations and new school construction. Less than 10 superintendents have received the Difference Maker award over the past 12 years. Throughout his career, De La Torre has received achievements that include an El Pasoan of the Year nomination, two Broad Prize Award finalist nominations and the Edgar L. Morphet Award for the nation’s most outstanding dissertation aimed at educational issues.

