Myriam Guerrero

Myriam Guerrero

Workforce Solutions Borderplex has promoted its family services director, Myriam Guerrero, to chief financial officer. A native El Pasoan, Guerrero completed the Leadership Institute for Nonprofit Executives, or LINE, program at Rice University in December. Her 10-year career with Workforce Solutions includes supervising the facilities, real estate, contracts and procurement department, as well as human resources, as the administrative services manager. “Workforce Solutions Borderplex has not only provided me the opportunity to grow professionally but also elevated my family’s legacy dating back to my childhood when my single mother worked at Billy the Kid,” Guerrero said in a news release. “When the manufacturer closed its doors, my mother participated in the Trade Adjustment Assistance program offered at the workforce offices to support our family.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.