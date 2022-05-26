Marcela Candia

WestStar has hired Marcela Candia as vice president and controller. Candia has 17 years of experience working for large publicly traded companies. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s in accounting from the University of Texas at El Paso and is a Certified Public Accountant in Texas. She was a participant in the 2020 El Paso Electric Company-sponsored leadership excellence and development program. Candia also participates with Cub Scouts of America, Yucca Council, Pack 3072. WestStar is a locally owned community bank with more than $2.7 billion in assets.

