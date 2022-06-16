The University of Texas at El Paso has renewed its agreement with the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, to provide scholarships for some of that state’s top students to attend UTEP. Heather Wilson, UTEP president, and María Eugenia Campos Galván, governor of Chihuahua, met June 10 in Juárez to sign a memorandum of understanding to formalize the agreement. Every year, UTEP will award academic merit-based scholarships to select public school students from Chihuahua. The state’s education ministry will match the funding if the students remain scholarship eligible under UTEP guidelines, up to four years. The renewal of the scholarship agreement is a continuation of a joint effort that began in 2002. More than 1,200 UTEP students commute daily from Juárez.
UTEP renews scholarship agreement with state of Chihuahua
- By El Paso Inc. staff
