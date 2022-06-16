The University of Texas at El Paso has renewed its agreement with the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, to provide scholarships for some of that state’s top students to attend UTEP. Heather Wilson, UTEP president, and María Eugenia Campos Galván, governor of Chihuahua, met June 10 in Juárez to sign a memorandum of understanding to formalize the agreement. Every year, UTEP will award academic merit-based scholarships to select public school students from Chihuahua. The state’s education ministry will match the funding if the students remain scholarship eligible under UTEP guidelines, up to four years. The renewal of the scholarship agreement is a continuation of a joint effort that began in 2002. More than 1,200 UTEP students commute daily from Juárez.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.