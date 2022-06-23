The University of Texas at El Paso has named Anne-Marie Núñez, Ph.D., as executive director and Jacob Fraire as director of policy and strategy at the Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success. The institute, which will work to accelerate educational outcomes among Hispanic students, is set to launch this fall. Núñez is the lead editor of the award-winning book “Hispanic-Serving Institutions: Advancing Research and Transformative Practice.” She has collaborated on more than $10 million in grants to build capacity for inclusive science and research at Hispanic-Serving Institutions. She was recently recognized in the Stanford Elsevier Scholar Index and as an American Educational Research Association Fellow. An El Paso native and son of migrant workers, Fraire has 35 years of experience in public policy development at the state and federal levels. Since 2016, he has worked as president and CEO of the Texas Association of Community Colleges.

