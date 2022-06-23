The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved a new doctoral degree in occupational therapy at the University of Texas at El Paso. The degree will replace UTEP’s master’s in occupational therapy and will be the third doctoral degree offered through the College of Health Sciences. The program will be the only one in the University of Texas System that requires students to complete two courses in conversational Spanish. Graduates will be eligible to take the national occupational therapy certification examination administered by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy. The program begins in the fall of 2022. Twenty-four students will be admitted in the first year, and the goal is to grow enrollment in the program each year through a competitive selection process.

