Twenty current and former UTEP faculty members are included in the latest Stanford-Elsevier ranking of the world’s most cited researchers. They are: Thomas Boland, College of Engineering, 7,159 citations; Carlos Cabrera, College of Science, 5,219 citations; Ruey “Kelvin” Cheu, College of Engineering, 2,927 citations; Russell Chianelli, College of Science, retired, 6,469 citations; Luis Echegoyen, College of Science, 14,778 citations; Jorge Gardea-Torresdey, College of Science, 20,777 citations; Eli Greenbaum, College of Science, 2,161 citations; William Herndon, professor emeritus, College of Science, deceased, 1,976 citations; Josiah Heyman, College of Liberal Arts, 1,268 citations; Vladik Kreinovich, College of Engineering, 3,408 citations; James Kubicki, College of Science, 7,450 citations; Devesh Misra, College of Engineering, 16,747 citations; Lawrence Murr, professor emeritus, College of Engineering, 18,151 citations; Keith Pannell, College of Science, 3,708 citations; James Payne, Woody L. Hunt College of Business, 9,197 citations; Mark Pederson, College of Science, 26,159 citations; Jose Peralta-Videa, College of Science, 13,872 citations; Chintalapalle Ramana, College of Engineering, 5,228 citations; Douglas Watts, College of Science, 7,352 citations; and Ryan Wicker, College of Engineering, 11,387 citations.

