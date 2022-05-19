The board of directors of El Paso Health has named two new chief executives to take the helm of the 25-year-old nonprofit health maintenance organization. Carol Smallwood was named president and CEO of El Paso Health, and Janel Lujan was named CEO of El Paso Health Medicaid Service Lines. Smallwood joined El Paso Health last year as chief organizational development officer. She has 30 years of experience in health care administration and management. She has a bachelor’s degree in community health from New Mexico State University and master’s in public health from the University of Oklahoma. She serves on several higher education boards. Lujan has 15 years of experience at El Paso Health. Most recently, she was interim CEO. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s in social work from Arizona State University.

