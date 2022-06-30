MCAmericas Realty Inc. and the El Paso Downtown Management District have each received $500,000 grants from the Environmental Protection Agency’s brownfields program for assessment and clean-up efforts. The Downtown Management District will use the grant to inventory sites and conduct nine Phase I and six Phase II environmental site assessments in Downtown. The funds will also be used to develop six reuse plans and support community engagement activities. MCAmericas Realty, a subsidiary of the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation, will use the grant to remediate soils at the former Dickshire Distribution property at 203-309 Chelsea St.

