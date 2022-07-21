Arvin and Beverly Robinson

Arvin and Beverly Robinson with Dr. Thomas Dykes, right, who is the Robinson-Furman Family Endowed Chair at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

 Photo provided by TTUHSC El Paso

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso recognized Dr. Arvin Robinson, who led the development of the radiology department and radiology residency program, and his wife, Beverly, for their longtime contributions to the university. At a special event on July 18, TTUHSC El Paso unveiled the Dr. Arvin and Beverly Robinson Conference Room at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinic on Alverta Avenue. Robinson joined the radiology department in 2004, retired from TTUHSC in 2015 and became chairman emeritus of the radiology department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.