The Gold Corner Foundation has named its 2022 board of directors. The executive board is: Caleb Lara, president; David Saucedo, vice-president; and Joel Ojeda, CEO. The other board members are: Joe Coca, Jesse Ojeda, Melody Ojeda, Roxanna Rocha, Emily Ojeda, Linda Herrera, Jenny Manriquez and Paul Andrew McDonald. The foundation helps families that have been affected by childhood cancer by providing financial and emotional support.

