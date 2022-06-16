Texas Women for the Arts, a program of the Texas Cultural Trust, has selected 33 arts programs across the state to receive a total of $170,000 in grants. Three of the awardees are in El Paso: Creative Kids, El Paso Symphony Orchestra Association Inc. and Kids Excel El Paso Inc. The 2022 chair of the nonprofit’s executive committee is El Pasoan Judy Robison. Texas Women for the Arts invests in the arts and education to increase access to the arts for Texas children.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.