Texas Women for the Arts, a program of the Texas Cultural Trust, has selected 33 arts programs across the state to receive a total of $170,000 in grants. Three of the awardees are in El Paso: Creative Kids, El Paso Symphony Orchestra Association Inc. and Kids Excel El Paso Inc. The 2022 chair of the nonprofit’s executive committee is El Pasoan Judy Robison. Texas Women for the Arts invests in the arts and education to increase access to the arts for Texas children.
Texas Women for the Arts awards grants to three El Paso organizations
- By El Paso Inc. staff
