Ramadevi Subramani Reddy, Ph.D., a researcher at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, has received a $25,150 grant from the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation to study a possible treatment for pancreatic cancer. Subramani Reddy hopes a plant-based chemical compound called 2, 3-dehydrosalanol can serve as a treatment for pancreatic cancer, which is relatively rare but has a very low survival rate.

