Wendy Walker, Ph.D., a researcher at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, has received a $489,160 grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute for her study “Goodnight Mouse: Sleep and Sepsis.” Walker will determine if sleep interruption worsens sepsis, a life-threatening medical emergency. The three-year grant will provide training opportunities for master’s-level students at TTUHSC El Paso’s Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. At least 1.7 million adults in America develop sepsis and nearly 270,000 die of it. Walker earned her doctorate at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland and completed postdoctoral training at Imperial College London and Yale University. She is an assistant professor at the Center of Emphasis in Infectious Diseases at TTUHSC El Paso.
Texas Tech researcher awarded grant to study sleep and sepsis
- By El Paso Inc. staff
