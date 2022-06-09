Hani Michael Annabi

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Hani Michael Annabi as the student regent on the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents for the 2022-23 academic year. Annabi, a graduate of Coronado High School, is a fourth-year medical student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, where he is president of the Medical Student Council. He is the second student from TTUHSC El Paso to serve on the board. The first was Jeremy Stewart during the 2016-17 academic year. Annabi has a master’s degree in global business administration from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and a master’s degree in biophysics and physiology from Georgetown University. He was a four-year letter winner on the Johns Hopkins football team.

