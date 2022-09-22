Sundt Construction’s building group has hired Daren Mieles, Guillermo Mendez and Jose Lopez. They will work in the company’s El Paso office. Mieles, who has more than eight years of construction experience, is an assistant project manager. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Mendez, who has worked as an estimator and senior project engineer on large-scale projects in Texas, is a project engineer. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso. Lopez, who has four years of experience, is an estimator. He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s in construction management from the University of Texas at El Paso. Also, the Sundt Foundation recently awarded $3,900 each to the El Paso Child Guidance Center and Children at Risk. The foundation awards quarterly grants to local El Paso-area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. For more information, visit SundtFoundation.org.
Sundt El Paso announces three new hires
- By El Paso Inc. staff
